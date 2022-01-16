Who is Ben Mallah? Age, children, wife, house, career, net worth, profiles

Real estate is considered one of the most well-paying professions in the world. Notable billionaires like the former USA President Donald Trump has invested in this profession. In this read, we focus on another real estate tycoon, Ben Mallah. Get to know him here!

Ben Mallah is a real estate mogul best known for owning high-end properties, hotels, residential buildings, and commercial properties. Photo: @realbenmallah

Ben Mallah is a real estate mogul best known for owning high-end properties, hotels, residential buildings, and commercial properties across the U.S. His fame and success have increased over the years. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Ben Mallah's profile summary

Date of birth: 29th October 1965

29th October 1965 Place of birth: Rockaway, Queens, New York

Rockaway, Queens, New York Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Ben Mallah's age: 56 years (as of January 2022)

56 years (as of January 2022) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Non-religious

Non-religious Profession: Real estate mogul and entrepreneur

Real estate mogul and entrepreneur Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)

6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Karla Nila

Karla Nila Ben Mallah's children: 3 (Aaron, Ben Jr., and Vinson)

3 (Aaron, Ben Jr., and Vinson) Siblings: 3

3 Current residence: Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida Instagram: @realbenmallah

@realbenmallah YouTube: Ben Mallah

Ben Mallah's biography

Benjamin Mallah, best known as Ben Mallah, is a real estate tycoon and entrepreneur. He is known as the CEO of Equity Management Partners Inc. Photo: @realbenmallah

He is best known for owning several properties across America. Despite being a tycoon today, he did not have immense wealth growing up. Instead, he was born in a low-income family and a crime-infested area. However, hard work saw him achieve his dreams and grow to success.

When is Ben Mallah's birthday?

He celebrates it every 29th October because he was on 29th October 1965 in Rockaway, Queens, New York. He is 56 years old as of January 2022.

Who are Ben Mallah's siblings?

He has three siblings, but their identities remain a mystery. The same applies to his parents.

Upbringing

Despite his current lavish lifestyle, Ben Mallah was born in a low-income family and a crime dominated area. Photo: @realbenmallah

Benjamin grew up in a low-income family struggling to make ends meet. His mother was a nurse, and his father was a factory worker. However, they struggled to pay rent and put food on the table.

He was raised in a crime-infested area and even had some uncles serve time behind bars for the possession and distribution of hard drugs. Although he was looking for a way to support his family, he chose not to follow his uncles' path.

Education

Mallah dropped out of school when he was 14 and took up a job as a messenger. Although it did not pay him well, it was enough to keep him out of crime.

Was Ben Mallah in the military?

Yes, he was. After turning 17, Ben enlisted for the army, where he served until 1987. Here, he got to learn so many values, including self-discipline.

Is Ben Mallah alive?

Although there are rumors that Ben Mallah is dead, the truth is that he is alive and kicking. Photo: @realbenmallah

There have been Ben Mallah's death rumours flying around, which might explain the basis of this question. But he is alive.

Ben Mallah's career

After Ben left the military, he took a job as a small property manager around his residence. He impressed the landlord Mark Wilton by doing simple tasks like cleaning out the garbage to ensure the property was spick and span.

So, Mark put him in charge of the property. By now, you may be asking like every other fan, 'so how did Ben Mallah make his money?' In no time, Mark made him a partner at Marwill, and they started selling properties together and splitting the profit.

Three years later, Mallah was named the CEO of Equity Management Partners Inc, situated in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida Area. He has held this position since 1990 and has helped the company make millions.

He saw the company make a profit of $3 million in his first deal and was a crucial player in the company's growth and success over the years.

Role at Equity Management Partners Inc.

As the CEO of Equity Management Partners Inc, Ben Mallah is responsible for the purchase and sale of properties. Photo: @realbenmallah

As the CEO, Ben has focused on the standard method of making money in real estate; buying and selling houses for a profit. In addition, he also focuses on renovation and sales. He noticed that many dilapidated houses went to waste despite having strong foundations.

So, he focused on buying such structures, renovating them, and selling them for a handsome profit.

Ben Mallah's investments

The tycoon has also invested in hospitality. He has many hotels, luxury suites, and apartments.

What happened to Ben Mallah?

Most people have been curious to know if the tycoon is leaving real estate after placing some of his hotels for sale. However, he revealed he was only selling them because he lost at least $1 million a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, all these investments have fans asking about his net worth. Ben Mallah's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $250 million. Nonetheless, the information is not official.

Ben Mallah's YouTube channel

He opened a YouTube channel in 2018 going by his name to share some tips on real estate. However, he also discusses other aspects like hospitality investment and auctions.

Who is Mallah's wife?

Ben Mallah has been married twice. He divorced his first wife in 1999 and years later married Karla. They have a son together. Photo: @realbenmallah

Ben Mallah's wife is Karla Nila. However, he was married before but divorced in 1999.

Ben Mallah's house address

The real estate tycoon lives in Tampa Bay in a mansion worth $16.5 million. Due to its high worth, fans have been asking the question, 'how did Ben Mallah pay for his house?' He is believed to have bought it from the earnings of his investments. His current address is 288 Spottis Woode Crt, Clearwater, FL.

Ben Mallah is a real estate tycoon and is the CEO of Equity Management Partners Inc. He has several investments, including hospitality, real estate, luxury suites, and apartments across the U.S.

