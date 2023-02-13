Is Pauly Shore gay or does he have a girlfriend, wife or kids?

Pauly Shore is a decorated American actor, filmmaker and comedian famous for his roles in comedy films released in the 1990s. He began his career as a stand-up comedian when he was merely 17 years, and his notable features include Bud Macintosh in Bio-Dome in 1996 and Crawl in Son in Law in 1993. So, is Pauly Shore gay? Why is his sexuality subject to controversy?

The actor at the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party at The Hollywood Palladium in June 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archulet

Source: Getty Images

Pauly Shore is no stranger to pulling publicity stunts. In 2003, he faked his death in what seemed like a ploy to revive his fading career. In 2017, he made headlines again for alleging that he was gay. What was the intention of the social media post? Is Pauly Shore gay? Read on for more information about his relationships.

Pauly Shore's profile summary

Birth name Paul Montgomery Shore Nickname The Weasel Gender Male Date of birth 1st February 1968 Age 55 (as of February 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Occupation Actor, comedian, MTV VJ Medium Stand-up, television, film Years active 1985–present Genres Improvisational comedy, character comedy, surreal humour Notable projects Encino Man, Son in Law, In the Army Now, Jury Duty, Bio-Dome Marital status Single Children None Parents Sammy Shore and Mitzi Shore Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube Website

Is Pauly Shore gay?

As of February 2023, Pauly is not gay. Neither has he addressed the speculations around his sexuality and being gay. Moreso, knowing details about his dating history and the women he has been with, it would be impractical to believe the rumours about Pauly Shore being gay.

Pauly Shore's sexuality

The acclaimed actor is not a homophobe; instead, he identifies as asexual. However, in 2017 he confused social media users when he shared about being gay on his Twitter and Facebook profiles. However, there is no evidence to prove these speculations.

Granted that his career is not what it once was, most people assumed that the move to insinuate he was gay was an attempt to draw public attention through a publicity gimmick. This instance was not the actor's first publicity stunt; in 2003, he faked his death. Moreso, he has not revealed his partner since making the revelation; hence, it would be safe to assume this was another gimmick to garner public attention.

Is Pauly Shore married?

According to publicly available information, Pauly has never been married or engaged. Therefore, it was easy for a section of the public to believe him when he alleged he was gay.

The comedian at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival. Photo: @Ron Palmer

Source: Getty Images

Pauly Shore's spouse

There are no details about Pauly Shore's wife, especially since the actor has never been married. Nonetheless, he is currently in a relationship with Alex Noble. They are alleged to have been in a relationship since 2014. They were spotted on a Miami beach in 2015 in a public display of affection.

There is not much public information about Alex Noble, what she does for a living or how they met. Paul allegedly dated close to twelve women before he got into a relationship with Alex, and detailed below are some of them:

Jill St Marks

Pauly Shores allegedly dated Jill in 1991, although information on how they met, how long they dated and why they broke up is not publicly available.

Shannon Wisely

Shannon Wilsey and Pauly Shore's relationship was the actor's first public relationship. Shannon Wisely, popularly known as Savannah, was a renowned actress with over 100 movies under her belt. Shannon died in 1994, leading to the end of the relationship whose details on how they met and for how long they had dated were not publicly available.

Kylie Minogue

Pauly got into a relationship with Kylie Minogue, an Australian singer, songwriter and actress whom he met during the set of the movie Bio-Dome. It is unclear when and why they broke up. Nonetheless, Minogue refers to it as the worst mistake in her career, hinting that the relationship did not end well.

Pauly has also dated other women, including Deborah Laufer in 1988, Tiffani Thiessen in 1990, Jewel De'Nyle in 2002 and Tina Tovarozi.

Shore's preparation for his comedy show in May 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Pauly Shore's children

Pauly has no children as of February 2023, so speculations about the existence of Pauly Shore's daughter are far-fetched. Nonetheless, Pauly was featured in the third season of Married with Children.

Pauly Shore's family

Pauly was born on 1st February 1968 to Sammy Shore and Mitzi Shore. Sammy, his father, was a comedian and the co-founder of The Comedy Store. His mother worked in the store.

Pauly Shore today

Since the comedian has not been actively pursuing his acting career, fans have been more curious about Pauly Shore's personal life. Notably, he is more focused on increasing his stand-up performances. He is allegedly also saving up for his retirement.

Are you wondering if Pauly Shore is gay? These details update you on the comedian's life and relationship status. He is currently dating Alex Noble.

