Who are Al Pacino's wives and girlfriends? All about the actor's dating history

Al Pacino is one of Hollywood's most recognisable names, featuring in cult classic films throughout his career. Young Al Pacino's movies like The Godfather (1972) and Scarface (1983) made him a household name and beloved entertainer today. Al Pacino’s wives and girlfriends are a frequent topic that comes up when discussing the star, as he is notoriously private about his personal life. Is he married?

Al Pacino and David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York, on April 19, 2023. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

The actor does not often discuss his relationships but has occasionally shared his milestones with the public, such as the birth of his most recent child, a son, with his current partner. What else do we know of his relationships as of 2023? Here is his biography summarised before we go into more detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alfredo James Pacino Nickname Al Pacino (professional moniker) Date of birth April 25, 1940 Age 83 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace East Harlem, New York, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Palisades, New York, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian (Italian-American parents) Gender Male Height 168 cm Hair colour Brown/Grey Eye colour Dark brown Parents Sal Pacino and Rose Gerard Pacino Children Four children (Julie Pacino, Anton James Pacino, Olivia Pacino, and Roman Alfallah Pacino) Profession Actor, director, screenwriter, stage actor, and film and theatre producer Education Herman Ridder Junior High School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School High School of Performing Arts The Actors Studio The HB Studio Native language English Net worth $120 a million

The actor rarely discusses his personal life but has once explained why he has never wed. Al said during an interview with The Independent: 'Why have I never proposed in the past?' and further adds: 'I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract. When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?'

Al Pacino's wives and relationships

The Hollywood icon has had the public eye largely scrutinise his love life, especially since he does not divulge much information. As of 2023, Al is unmarried and has never been married before. He has been linked to a few relationships.

How old is Al Pacino?

Al Pacino (age 83 years as of 2023) was born on April 25, 1940. Al's age has been a point of contention in some of his former relationships with significant age gaps. Al split with one of his former partners, Meital Dohan, is primarily reported to be due to their 36-year age gap.

Who was Al Pacino's wife?

Al Pacino’s partner as of 2023 is reported to be Noor Alfallah. The couple were first linked in April 2022, a year before announcing they were expecting a child.

Noor was born on December 2, 1993, making Al Pacino’s girlfriend’s age 29 at the time of writing.

Were Diane Keaton and Al Pacino lovers?

According to InStyle, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton had an on-and-off relationship for over 15 years. The former couple met on the set of The Godfather in 1971, to which Diane later admitted to developing a crush on her co-star.

During an interview with People magazine in 2017, she said, 'I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker,' further elaborating, 'There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous!'

The couple split for a final time in 1990 after Diane gave him an ultimatum regarding the progression of their relationship and the possibility of marriage, which Al turned down.

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino at the ‘Sea of Love’ New York Premiere and Party at Beekman Theater/Tavern on the Green. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Who did Al Pacino use to date?

Apart from Diane, Al Pacino's dating life includes various high-profile relationships. His first known public relationship was with Jill Clayburgh, and although it is not known when they first began dating, it is reported that they broke up in 1972 after several years together.

He went on to briefly date fellow actress and co-star Tuesday Weld, but the details surrounding the relationship, including the period they were together for, have yet to be discovered. Al dated Marthe Keller from 1977 to 1979. Marthe was his Bobby Deerfield co-star, and the duo had a rocky relationship on set before ultimately falling in love.

Diane and Al were in an on-and-off relationship for around 15 years before finally calling it quits. Al and acting teacher Jan Tarrant dated in the late 80s and went on to have a child together following him and Diane's former relationship.

He was then in a relationship with Australian hostess, director, and producer Lyndall Hobbs for several years in the '90s before ending their relationship.

Penelope Ann Miller and the actor were reported to be having an extramarital affair during the actor's relationship with Lyndall. Penelope was Al's Carlito’s Way co-star. He met Beverly D’Angelo on a flight to New York City in 1996 while she was still married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. They had ended things by 2004.

The beloved actor was in a relationship with Argentine actor Lucila Solá, also referred to as Lucila Polak, from 2008 to 2018. They kept their romance largely out of the public eye, like many of his other relationships.

Before his current relationship with Noor, he was in a relationship with Israeli actress Meital Dohan. The former couple were first linked in 2018 and were spotted together in public on multiple occasions, including shopping together. They ended their relationship in February 2020 due to their significant age gap.

Noor Alfallah and Veronica Grazer at the 2023 GFS Fall Benefit on October 12, 2023, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Did Al Pacino have a kid?

Al Pacino’s children include Julie Marie Pacino, twins Anton James Pacino and Olivia Pacino, and Roman Alfallah Pacino. Born on October 16, 1989, Julie is a producer and director best known for Nowhere to Go (2020), Hard Work (2020) and Nadia Jaan (2020).

Anton James Pacino and Olivia Rose Pacino were born in January 2001. Information on the twins is limited as they stay out of the limelight.

News of Al Pacino’s baby he shares with Noor broke in May 2023 when his rep confirmed to Us Weekly that Noor was eight months pregnant. In June 2023, their child's birth certificate was shared online. The document shows that their son, Roman Alfallah Pacino, was born on June 6, 2023, at 01h41 at Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Who has Al Pacino had children with?

Including his current partner, Noor, Al has had children with three women. He had his first child, Julie Marie, with his former partner, American acting coach Jan Tarrant. Al shares his set with Beverly D’Angelo, an American actress who was a recurring main character in the National Lampoon's Vacation films.

Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo at the ‘The Insider’ premiere in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

How old was Al Pacino when he had kids?

The actor was 83 when he welcomed his fourth child with his 29-year-old partner in June 2023. He received his first child at 49 and his twins at 61.

The constant curiosity surrounding Al Pacino's wives shows why many fans wonder that the actor has never married. Al's reasoning for never previously proposing to his former girlfriends shows that he does not intend to marry, as marriage is 'a state of mind'.

READ ALSO: Who is Erin Krakow dating? All about the American actress

Briefly.co.za discussed another celebrity's dating life through a detailed biography of American actress Erin Krakow. Is the actress in a relationship as of 2023?

Read on to learn more about the star's personal life, including relationships, career milestones, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News