Danny Trejo's son, Gilbert Trejo won his battle against addiction

Iconic actor Danny Trejo is known for his tough guy roles in movies, and his son, Gilbert Trejo, followed in his footsteps and joined the acting world. Gilbert has also inherited his father's addiction gene, with his own success story to tell. Here is what we know of his life and struggles.

Father and son are both actors. Photo: Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Danny Trejo’s sons have each taken a different approach to the limelight, with Gilbert becoming an actor and Danny Boy mainly staying out of the public eye. Here is what we know of Gilbert's life before getting into his famous family and their relationship today.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Gilbert Brian Trejo Date of birth 8 March 1988 Age 35 years of age (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (married to Taylor Treadwell from 2016 to 2018) Ethnicity Mexican descent Gender Male Height 172 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Danny Trejo and Maeve Crommie Siblings Danielle Trejo, Danny Boy Trejo, Esmeralda Trejo, and Jose Trejo Profession Actor, director, screenwriter Social media profiles Instagram

Danny Trejo’s family are close-knit and banded together when each family member experienced issues with addiction. In July 2022, Danny publicly praised Gilbert's eight-year sobriety milestone, stating in a Tweet that he is proud of the man that his son has become.

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo's young life was plagued with addiction and trauma. He was the result of an extramarital affair on his mother's side, and they fled Los Angeles shortly after he was born because the police wanted Dionisio, his father. Despite his traumatic background and prior addictions, he made a success of himself and has been sober for around 54 years.

What is Danny Trejo famous for?

The actor has had many notable roles over the years. His general typecast has been criminals and bad guys, with his most memorable films including Desperado (1995), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), and Predators (2010).

Does Danny Trejo have a daughter?

The actor has one daughter, Danielle Trejo. Danielle has also followed the family's chosen career path of entertainment and is an actress. She is best known for Strike One (2014), Bullet (2014), and 1st Strike (2016).

Gilbert Trejo

Gilbert Trejo is a chip off the old block, being an actor like his father and experiencing addiction issues. Gilbert has been sober for nine years as of July 2023, much to his father's delight.

Gilbert Trejo is pictured with Arrow de Wilde, Autumn de Wilde, and Blair Green. Photo: Rob Latour

Source: Getty Images

How old is Gilbert Trejo?

Born on 8 March 1988, Gilbert is 35 years of age in 2023. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Danny Boy Trejo?

Significantly less is known about Danny's other son, Danny Boy. But most reports say he was born in 1981, making him about 42 years old in 2023.

Gilbert Trejo’s height

Gilbert's height is most commonly reported as 172 cm. In comparison, Danny's height is 167 cm.

Gilbert Trejo’s wife

Gilbert married makeup artist Tayler Treadwell in 2016. They allegedly divorced in 2018, and the cause for their split remains unknown. He is rumoured to be dating Arrow de Wilde.

Actor Danny Trejo © poses with Gilbert Trejo (R) and Danny Boy Trejo at the 2019 Los Angeles Press Club's National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Gilbert Trejo’s movies

As of 2023, the actor has starred in the following productions:

Soundman (1998)

High Hopes (2006)

Machete (2010)

De La Tierra Teaser (2015)

Missing You from Hell (2018)

Black Licorice (2019)

The Gateway (2021)

Gilbert Trejo’s net worth

Gilbert's net worth remains to be discovered and reports each state a different value. Danny Trejo’s net worth varies on each source, but the most commonly reported value is $500,000.

Gilbert Trejo’s profiles

Gilbert is on Instagram under @gilberttrejo38, with 60.1K followers. Danny's Instagram is @officialdannytrejo, with 2.3 million followers as of 23 June 2023.

Gilbert Trejo’s life is filled with ups and downs, having experienced various struggles in life. But, he eventually emerged from his addiction triumphant, with a successful acting career to add to his success.

READ ALSO: Where is Everly Bear Kiedis today? The life story of Anthony Kiedis's son

Briefly.co.za wrote a biography on another celebrity child, Everly Bear Kiedis, better known as Anthony Kiedis's son. What do we know of his life? Learn more about his education, parents, and net worth here.

Source: Briefly News