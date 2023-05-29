Where is Everly Bear Kiedis today? The life story of Anthony Kiedis's son

Everly Bear Kiedis is a celebrity child who rose to prominence due to his famous parents. His father, Anthony Kiedis, is an American singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers band. Everly's mother, Heather Christie, works as a model.

Everly was left under the care of his father after his parents divorced.

Everly Bear Kiedis's father is the founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Everly's name was inspired by Anthony's favourite band, the Everly Brothers, and his mother's love for bears. What is Everly Bear Kiedis's gender?

Everly Bear Kiedis's profiles and bio

Full name Everly Bear Keidis Gender Male Date of birth October 2, 2007 Age 15 years (As of 2023) Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet Weight 50 kgs (Approx) Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Brown Father Anthony Kiedis Mother Heather Christie Famous as Anthony Kiedis's son Social media Instagram

How old is Anthony Kiedis's son?

Everly was born on October 2, 2007, in the United States. Thus, Everly Bear Kiedis's age is 15 years as of 2023. He holds American nationality.

Everly's name was inspired by Anthony's favourite band, the Everly Brothers, and his mother's love for bears.

Who has custody of Everly Bear Kiedis?

Although Everly was born into riches, he did not have a joyful childhood as his parents divorced when he was one year old. He was left under the care of his father.

Who are Everly Bear Kiedis's parents?

His father is musician Anthony Kiedis, and his mother is model Heather Christie. They were happily married for four years until when they divorced in 2008. They were last spotted together on September 2, 2007, in Malibu Beach, California.

Everly Bear Kiedis's father

Anthony Kiedis is an American singer and songwriter. He was born on November 1, 1962, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. He is the founder and lead member of the rock band Red Chili Peppers, which produced hit albums like One Hot Minute.

Together with fellow band members, Flea, Slovak and Jack Irons, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. They also won 16 Grammy Awards nominations, including Best Rock Performances by a Group.

Besides singing, Anthony has also pursued acting, appearing in films such as The Chase and Point Break.

Anthony attends Guy Oseary's July 4th event in Malibu on July 4, 2013, in Malibu, California.

Is Anthony Kiedis Greek?

Yes. Kiedis is of Greek, English, Dutch, and Mohican. His grandfather is Lithuanian.

How many kids does Anthony Kiedis have?

The celebrated rock musician has one son. Everly Bear Kiedis is his only child.

Does Anthony Kiedis have a child?

Yes. He shares a son, Everly Bear Kiedis, with his ex-wife model Heather Christie.

Everly Bear Kiedis's mother

Heather Christie is an American model born on January 1, 198, in Simi Valley, California, United States. As a model, she has worked with Mike and Chris, among other reputable fashion brands, and has modelled at the Los Angeles Fashion Week. She is also a reputed photographer with work featured on the Red Hot Chili Peppers website.

After spotting her at a party, Anthony began dating model Heather Christie in 2004.

Is Everly Bear Keidis active on social media?

The celebrity kid is active on Instagram, where he posts pictures of his father and his interests, such as nature, music, surfing and skateboarding. He boasts over 1200 followers.

What is Everly Bear Kiedis's height?

The celebrity kid measures 5 feet tall and weighs around 50 kilograms. He has dark brown eyes and brown hair.

What is Everly Bear Kiedis's net worth?

The celebrity kid has not started earning yet. However, his father, Antony Kiedis, has a net worth of $155 million. He derives his wealth from his successful music career. The Red Hot Chili Peppers' music catalogue was sold for $140 million in May 2021.

Additionally, he earns money from live performances and endorsements. He owns a property in Hollywood.

The above is all about Everly Bear Kiedis, popularly known as Anthony Kiedis's son. Despite being a celebrity kid, he prefers to lead a private life away from the spotlight.

