Who is Łukasz Witt-Michałowski? Age, wife, movies, profiles, net worth

Łukasz Witt-Michałowski is a Polish actor, film director and founder of the InVitro Pre-Premiere Stage. He is best known for starring in the movie Syzyfowe prace as Tymkiewicz. Additionally, the on-screen star is famously recognized as the boyfriend of actress Anna Maria Sieklucka. Where is Łukasz Witt-Michałowski today?

Renowned actor Łukasz Witt-Michałowski with his son. Photo: @Łukasz Witt-Michałowski on Facebook, @trendingtales02 on Twitter (modified by author)

Łukasz is not a new name in the Polish entertainment industry. He has won multiple awards for his natural talent and hard work. This is what we know about the actor so far.

Łukasz Witt-Michałowski’s profile summary and bio

Full name Łukasz Witt-Michałowski Nickname Łukasz Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1974 Age 49 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Lublin, Lubelskie, Poland Current residence Warsaw, Poland Nationality Polish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity College Faculty of Cracow Actors Academy Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Shoe size 8.5 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Anna Maria Sieklucka Children 1 Profession Actor, film director Net worth $2–3 million

How old is Łukasz Witt-Michałowski?

The Syzyfowe prace star is currently dating Anna-Maria Sieklucka. Photo: @Łukasz Witt-Michałowski on Facebook (modified by author)

Łukasz Witt-Michałowski (aged 49 as of 2023) was born on 8 October 1974 in Lublin, Lubelskie, Poland. The identity of his parents remains unknown. However, he was raised alongside his two siblings, Jurand Witt-Michałowski and Makuch.

As for education, he attended the Faculty of Cracow Actors Academy, where he graduated in 1998. Łukasz also studied at Hessische Theaterakademie in Germany and graduated in 2004.

Łukasz Witt-Michałowski’s height

The Polish film director stands 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 176 pounds (80 kilograms). The Lublin native has brown eyes and hair. His shoe size is 8.5 (US).

Who is Łukasz Witt-Michałowski dating?

Łukasz is currently dating renowned Polish actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The couple met while studying at AST National Academy of Theatre Arts. They kept their relationship from the spotlight until April 2020, when the 365 Days actress shared their picture on Instagram. The duo lives in Warsaw, Poland, with Łukasz Witt-Michałowski's son from a past relationship.

Professional career

The actor has won multiple awards for his natural talent. Photo: @Łukasz Witt-Michałowski on Facebook (modified by author)

With a career spanning over two decades, the movie star has directed several films and plays. They include:

Pustynia Tankreda Dorsta (2005)

(2005) Pool (2008)

(2008) Aporia 43 Artura Pałygi (2012)

(2012) Liza wg F. Dostojewskiego (2013)

(2013) Tata ma kota Szymona Bogacza (2015)

(2015) Przepis na Cohena (2019)

(2019) Gliny z innej gliny I (2020)

He has received awards in the performing arts industry, including the Golden Badge of the Minister of Justice and the Mayor of Lublin Prize.

How much is Łukasz Witt-Michałowski’s net worth?

According to Biography Mask, the actor has an estimated net worth of between $2 million and $3 million in 2023. He has an annual salary of $450,000 to $550,000. Acting and directing films and commercials are his primary sources of income.

Łukasz Witt-Michałowski’s profiles

The Polish film director attended the Faculty of Cracow Actors Academy. Photo: @Łukasz Witt-Michałowski, @Anna Maria Sieklucka on Facebook (modified by author)

The Polish onscreen star is not active on social media. He does not have a Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter account. His photos can be found on fan accounts.

Łukasz Witt-Michałowski has worked tirelessly to rise the ranks of his career and become a household name in the film industry. Although he has a single acting credit, he has worked on other films as a director. Łukasz is currently in a relationship with actress Anna Maria Sieklucka.

