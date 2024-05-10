A navy blue Zara trench coat was found hanging on a clothing rack in a PEP store located in Cape Town

The international brand's garment at the local store stunned a few members of the online community

A former PEP graduate trainee designer shared with Briefly News why garments from the international brand were sold in the local store

A Zara coat found in PEP confused people on the internet. Images: @amyswartz15/TikTok, Finn Hafemann/Getty Images

A few internet users were scratching their heads when they saw a woman's TikTok video showing a Zara-labeled garment at a local PEP store.

The woman, who uses the handle @amyswartz15 on the popular social media platform, posted a short clip of what she found at PEP in Cape Town's N1 City Mall.

A row of navy blue trench coats with a visible Zara label was hanging on a clothing rack next to jeans, shoes, and stylish beanies. The red price tag indicated that the extra small-sized item was R399.99.

Watch a video of the find below:

Internet users confused by Zara item in PEP

As expected, some people in the lady's comment section were confused, given that a replica from one of the largest international fashion companies was found in the local and affordable store.

Stunned by what they saw, @zinqobik asked:

"Who else had to watch the video multiple times?"

Sharing their experience, @megz2015 commented:

"Our PEP only had small sizes... The quality is so good. I'm in love."

A curious @cath_beth asked:

"How does that work?"

Former PEP graduate trainee designer explains Zara's presence at store

Speaking to Briefly News, Tristan Shaun Henry (who used to work at PEP as a graduate trainee designer) shared that Zara items in PEP resulted from "opportunistic buying."

They shared:

"Opportunistic buying occurs when the factories we purchase from also make garments for international brands like Zara, Mango, and H&M, as well as local brands such as Woolworths and Truworths."

Tristan noted that when a garment does not meet the brand's expectations, they will reject the order of garments because of its strong quality assurance rules.

The fashion graduate continued:

"PEP's quality assurance rules are more relaxed... Factories that produce fast fashion items are not as large as we think they are. So, along the way, a factory will present to a bold discounter such as PEP."

The garments are then sold at discounted prices. Tristan explains that the red tag seen in the video could either mean the item is on promotion or it is a case of opportunistic buying.

Source: Briefly News