A Mzansi woman documented her Home Affairs wedding ceremony in a TikTok video

The video shows the couple getting ready for the big day before signing their marriage certificates

Many social media users congratulated the couple and praised their decision to have a simple, affordable wedding

A woman documented her Home Affiars wedding in a video posted on TikTok. Image: @avuzwa_lona

You don't need a big, expensive wedding to commit to the special person in your life because a genuine connection thrives on love, not extravagance. A South African woman married the love of her life at Home Affairs.

Couple shares home affairs wedding

Lona Mlonyeni posted a TikTok video which gave viewers a glimpse into her big day as she prepared to say "I do" to her man.

The video featured details of her and her husband's outfits before they made their way to Home Affairs, where they signed their marriage certificates and exchanged wedding rings.

The video also shows them making their way to a beautiful restaurant, where they enjoy a private celebratory meal with their loved ones and toast their union.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA congratulates newlyweds

Many netizens were in awe of the couple's simple yet beautiful union and flooded the comments section with heartfelt and congratulatory messages.

user1191041317052 said:

"So easy nge R70 nje, then go on to build your beautiful house together."

user8948099025679 replied:

"Lalelake ngiphumile emabhozen ngyaythanda lena cc UJehovah avikele ft afudumalise ."

Zenande Mphomane commented:

"Sana the way this is gonna be my wedding! No extravagant ceremony that’s gonna leave me in a ton of debt!"

Hermoso replied:

"I love these small marriage registrations; that’s all that matters. Only mature people register for this."

masego♥️ responded:

"Congratulations mama I booked for the 25th of July can't wait ❤️this looks so beautiful."

Liyanda T said:

"I bet this was so stress free and you actually enjoyed your special day neh? Nibahle, congratulations ."

G G Malefane replied:

"All I can say is, KUMNANDI EMSHADWENI."

