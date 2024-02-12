Video of Randburg Home Affairs Wedding Leaves South Africans Considering Budget-Friendly Option
- One woman documented her Randburg Home Affairs wedding and shared the video on social media
- The wholesome video gained significant traction and gave insight into the process of a civil marriage
- The footage has many people considering similar budget-friendly weddings over traditional big celebrations
A woman didn't just have her wedding day recorded; she turned it into a viral sensation!
SA couple gets married
She took us on a journey from getting ready to the moment she said her vows in a TikTok video uploaded on her account @balie_dm.
She wore a minimalist white wedding dress and signed the marriage certificate with her husband at the Randburg Home Affairs office.
Affordable wedding ideas
Forget the extravagance; the couple proved that simplicity and love can steal the show. Their private ceremony sparked conversations about alternative wedding options.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi marvels at budget-friendly wedding
South Africans found the wedding to be a breath of fresh air. Many said a lavish affair is not needed to celebrate love.
@Auramoatlhodi said:
"People think I’m joking when I tell them that my partner and I are going to have a civil wedding and I’ve seen more people do it and I’m inspired."
@GO_SEgO_NnA shared:
"This is what I want, but I have my mother who wants to invite the whole community. "
@Thembi.M posted:
"I did this on a Friday then Saturday we called close family for a braai to celebrate."
@SerahAlexis wrote:
"Way to go, and the wedding money can be used to build a house or a beautiful honeymoon!"
@sweethunnytee asked:
"Firstly congratulations you looked stunning. Secondly, how did you make a booking? I am struggling. "
@Tsungai_MuNdau_we_Kanyi posted:
"Same route. Same Home Affairs. He paid lobola then we went to this Home Affairs. Wish you the best in your marriage. "
@malebs27 mentioned:
"It’s weird that I want this but my partner wants a big wedding. "
@nontobekomahlalela added:
"My dream wedding. Congratulations babe."
Couple opts for low-budget wedding celebration
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that from the décor, catering, venue, photography, entertainment and wedding attire - wedding ceremonies do not come cheap these days.
A woman took to social media to share how she and her husband decided to sign a marriage certificate at Home Affairs. They came to terms with the fact that they wouldn't be able to afford the wedding of their dreams.
