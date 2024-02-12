One woman documented her Randburg Home Affairs wedding and shared the video on social media

The wholesome video gained significant traction and gave insight into the process of a civil marriage

The footage has many people considering similar budget-friendly weddings over traditional big celebrations

A South African couple got married in a simple ceremony at the Randburg Home Affairs in Johannesburg. Image: @balie_dm

A woman didn't just have her wedding day recorded; she turned it into a viral sensation!

SA couple gets married

She took us on a journey from getting ready to the moment she said her vows in a TikTok video uploaded on her account @balie_dm.

She wore a minimalist white wedding dress and signed the marriage certificate with her husband at the Randburg Home Affairs office.

Affordable wedding ideas

Forget the extravagance; the couple proved that simplicity and love can steal the show. Their private ceremony sparked conversations about alternative wedding options.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi marvels at budget-friendly wedding

South Africans found the wedding to be a breath of fresh air. Many said a lavish affair is not needed to celebrate love.

@Auramoatlhodi said:

"People think I’m joking when I tell them that my partner and I are going to have a civil wedding and I’ve seen more people do it and I’m inspired."

@GO_SEgO_NnA shared:

"This is what I want, but I have my mother who wants to invite the whole community. "

@Thembi.M posted:

"I did this on a Friday then Saturday we called close family for a braai to celebrate."

@SerahAlexis wrote:

"Way to go, and the wedding money can be used to build a house or a beautiful honeymoon!"

@sweethunnytee asked:

"Firstly congratulations you looked stunning. Secondly, how did you make a booking? I am struggling. "

@Tsungai_MuNdau_we_Kanyi posted:

"Same route. Same Home Affairs. He paid lobola then we went to this Home Affairs. Wish you the best in your marriage. "

@malebs27 mentioned:

"It’s weird that I want this but my partner wants a big wedding. "

@nontobekomahlalela added:

"My dream wedding. Congratulations babe."

Couple opts for low-budget wedding celebration

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that from the décor, catering, venue, photography, entertainment and wedding attire - wedding ceremonies do not come cheap these days.

A woman took to social media to share how she and her husband decided to sign a marriage certificate at Home Affairs. They came to terms with the fact that they wouldn't be able to afford the wedding of their dreams.

