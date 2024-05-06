Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou, has promised to keep their players despite already being relegated to the NFD next season

The side has already been relegated despite having four games left to play as they find themselves bottom of the log following 19 losses this season

Local football fans have backed the club, coached by Ernst Middendorp, to regroup next season and return to the PSL as a stronger side

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou says they will try to keep a strong squad for coach Ernst Middendorp. Image: Cape Town Spurs (Urban Warriors)

Source: Facebook

Cape Town Spurs are relegated from the PSL with four games left to play, but club CEO Alexi Efstathiou has promised there will be no major changes to the side.

The Urban Warriors, coached by Ernst Middendorp, have 15 points at the bottom of the table with only 12 points left to obtain, while the 14-placed side Royal AM have 29 points.

Alexi Efstathiou wants to protect Cape Town Spurs investment

Spurs will play Royal AM on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, as confirmed by the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to iDiski Times, Efstathiou said the side will keep their players, with the exception of veteran winger Surprise Ralani who has been released by the club.

Efstathiou said:

“It will be a wasted investment to break up the group now as we are building a team for the future. There may be players who have been ill-advised by their management/agents on this, so it’s important for the club to clear up this issue to avoid any disappointments.”

During the season, Spurs lost 19 games, including a controversial defeat to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

Fans back Cape Town Spurs

Local football fans took to social media to back Spurs to make a quick return to the PSL and congratulated Efstathiou for wanting to keep the squad together.

Molise Brian Mphuthi says players should honour their contracts:

"As long as they're contracted they should serve their contracts until the end, whether in the NFD or PSL."

Thabang Motlhabane says Luke Baartman deserves a move:

"Only Baartman deserves a way out. Others just wanted a taste of PSL."

Lindokuhle MJ Thinti backs the CEO:

"He should not sell them; instead add other good players so they come back quickly."

Mzuvelile Enoch Kamtshe backs Efstathiou:

"Good Mr Efstathiou."

Mantshi Iqhawe showed no mercy:

"RIP shame."

Fans slam Mamelodi Sundowns for Nicholus Lukhubeni treatment

As reported by Briefly News, fans are unhappy after Mamelodi Sundowns loaned striker Nicholus Lukhubeni to Cape Town Spurs.

Lukhubeni has been loaned out by the Masandawana five times and supporters say the club are not treating him fairly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News