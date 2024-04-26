Veteran winger Surprise Ralani is without a club following his release from relegation-threatened Cape Town Spurs

The club decided to cancel the 36-year-old’s contract due to internal issues after they recalled him from his previous release in December 2023

Football fans are sympathetic to Ralani as they look for reasons behind the downfall of the talented forward

Veteran forward Surprise Ralani has been released by Cape Town Spurs. Image: Cape Town Spurs (Urban Warriors)

Source: Facebook

Cape Town Spurs has decided to part ways with veteran forward Surprise Ralani, four months after they recalled him from a release in December 2023.

The Urban Warrior are bottom in the PSL after four consecutive losses, including a controversial defeat to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

Cape Town Spurs release veteran

Spurs release Ralani, as confirmed by the tweet below:

A club source told Briefly News that internal issues resulted in the club parting ways with the 36-year-old winger, who previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.

The source said:

"Ralani was a popular guy at the club, but there are some things that caused issues. It is not right to go into detail, but the club thought it was best for everybody to part ways."

The veteran winger now joins a list of Mzansi free agents, including stars such as Itumeleng Khune, Siyabonga Mpontshane and high-earner Keegan Dolly.

Fans are concerned for Ralani

Football fans took to social media to show concern for Ralani after his release from Cape Town Spurs, as they feel he might be experiencing personal issues off the field.

MissT is curious:

"I don't know, man. There is something wrong going on in his life because with that talent, why does Surprise keep tossing and turning around? The talent is just going to waste."

Vuyo25Jankie wants details:

"What's the story? Is he a bad influence, or is there bad blood between him and Middendorp? Knowing his history with skilful players?"

Joelphikani Mhlongo says Ralani's release tells a bigger story:

"The actions or non-actions of the team management tells us where the team is, without looking at the log."

Monate South Africa is sympathetic:

"Eish! It's hard for Ralani in that team called @CapeTownSpursFC."

Afro Bird is concerned:

"This guy will soon be reported as depressed. It can't get any worse than this. I feel for him."

