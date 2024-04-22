Attacking midfielder Keegan Dolly is nearing the end of his R1.4 million monthly contract at Kaizer Chiefs

The 31-year-old is the highest earner at the club despite being ruled out for the rest of the season through injury

Fans believe the former Montpellier player still has a lot to offer the club but they have called for him to take a salary cut

Kaizer Chiefs star Keegan Dolly is heading towards the exit door at the club despite earning a salary of R1.4 million.

Dolly is among Chiefs' stars nearing the end of their contracts in June 2024 and the decision might benefit Amakhosi's bank account.

Keegan Dolly is the highest earner at Kaizer Chiefs

Since joining Chiefs in 2021, Dolly has scored 12 goals in 49 appearances and twice in 15 caps for Bafana.

Chiefs will be looking to refresh their squad with a new coach and will target three Bafana players: Elias Mokwana, Sphephelo Sithole and Oswin Appollis.

Fans think Dolly should take a salary cut

Despite his limited appearances this season, Amakhosi fans believe Dolly can still be a star for the club, although they think the club should reconsider his high salary.

Yabanathi Dimane says the new coach should decide:

"We don't get to decide that; let the next coach decide, guys."

Innocent Chuma says Dolly must go:

"Dolly is the main reason for the division in our team with a high salary, which is not giving us any fruit, so he must go."

Malum TwentyFøur backs Dolly to stay:

"Hard worker Sithebe & talented Matlou. Dolly still has a lot to offer to the team."

Syabonga Mabaso says Dolly is a game changer:

"I'd keep Dolly. He's a game-changer. Besides the injuries that he is facing, when given a chance, he showcases himself."

Vusi Bembe says Dolly deserves another chance:

"Mmmm, Dolly can stay to balance when we need experience. Sthebe, I think, should also stay to be assessed by the new coach; I'm positive he's a good player."

Khethan Gift is a fan of Dolly:

"I wish they keep this one even though he hasn't offered anything this season due to his injuries, but I still believe if he's got a good coach that believes in him, he can do something."

Ronald Thabo says losing Dolly will cost Chiefs:

"Dolly must stay. We can't afford to lose him. He will go Sundowns and come back to hurt us."

Mangamahle Nkule says Dolly does not offer anything:

"Dolly's contract must be terminated. He does nothing but be injured & chow the millions."

Zola Saul says Dolly is a liability:

"Dolly is an expensive liability. Most of the time, he is out injured. But smiling all the way to the bank."

Vidge Mak thought Dolly had a new deal:

"Didn't Dolly agree to the salary cut, or was it just a rumour?"

