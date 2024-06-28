Gabadinho Mhango faces an uncertain future after Moroka Swallows sold their PSL status to Marumo Gallants

Football agent Mike Makaab said the player has performed well and is confident the future of the 31-year-old will be resolved soon

Local football fans took to social media to name a few clubs that the Malawian can join after Gallants replaced Swallows

Moroka Swallows striker Gabadinho Mhango could be searching for a new club.

Striker Gabadinho Mhango is waiting to discover his future in the PSL after Moroka Swallows sold their league status to Marumo Gallants.

Following the sale's approval, the 31-year-old is not guaranteed to play in the PSL next season, but football agent Mike Makaab is confident things will work out for Mhango.

Mike Makaab speaks about Gabadinho Mhango's future

According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said Gallants' purchase has complicated the matter, but he has been pleased with Mhango's attitude.

Makaab said:

"What I am excited about is that he showed tremendous form in the last few months of the season. He did what he was supposed to be doing, which was to score goals, and I am hoping that Gaba will continue that in the new season."

Fans gave Mhango options

Local football fans took to social media to say that Mhango, the scorer of a controversial equaliser against Mamelodi Sundowns, will find a new club on Monday, 15 April 2024.

Chuma Memani gave a suggestion:

"Chiefs must grab him."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro says Sekhukhune must take note:

"Sekhukhune United, here is the player."

Bongani Mgubela is a fan:

"Good player, this one."

Mduduzi Snipes is upset about Swallows:

"Losing Swallows for Marumo Gallants is an insult to us football lovers."

Tebogo Jomo is sad:

"Sad news for my team."

Andile Jali has found a new club

As Briefly News reported, Andile Jali has signed for a new club following his release from cash-strapped Moroka Swallows according to his agent, Mike Makaab.

The agent confirmed that Jali had found a new club but failed to name the new destination until the official unveiling by the new team.

