Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali has held positive talks with a new club, said agent Mike Makaab

The 34-year-old is determined to prove he still has a lot to offer after his release from Moroka Swallows

Local football fans took to social media to back Jali to find a new club and have named their predictions of the mystery club

Andile Jali is in advanced talks with a mystery club. Image: andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

Football agent Mike Makaab said Andile Jali will play in the PSL next season after he held positive talks with a mystery club.

The agent did not name the club but confirmed that Jali would join a PSL side as he looks to continue his career amid retirement talks.

Andile Jali will join a PSL club

Jali has found a new club, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Makaab said the midfielder had entered advance talks with a new club, while the veteran was previously linked with newly-promoted Magesi FC.

Makaab said:

"I will not disclose [which club] now. But, I can assure that it will happen within the next seven to 10 days. Talks are at an advanced stage between ourselves, AJ and the football club. He's remaining in the DStv Premiership."

Fans guess Jali's new club

Local football fans took to social media to guess the name of Jali's new club and praise the 34-year-old star.

Ks Sekgobela Ks Sekgobela predicts the club:

"He's going to newly promoted Magesi FC."

Tshepo Atm admires Jali:

"He can be useful in any team. He's a boss."

Wanda Gilbert Dyoni hopes for a specific move:

"I was hoping he'd join Cape Town City FC."

Survivorlwah Magwaza Mbhieh gave his guess:

"Sekhukhune United. It's a two-year deal."

Msaickie Nota hopes for the best:

"Good luck, AJ."

How much do you know about the PSL transfer targets?

Test your skills in the Briefly News quiz about the stars linked with big-money moves in the transfer window.

PSL clubs are looking to strengthen their squads ahead of next season, and several stars have been linked with overseas clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News