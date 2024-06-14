Midfielder Andile Jali said he will continue his playing career and is in search of a new club after leaving Moroka Swallows

The 34-year-old midfielder is well-loved in Mzansi after representing Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns while also playing in Belgium

Local football fans took to social media to say the veteran midfielder still has something to offer on the field

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Andile Jali is searching for a new club. Image: andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

Andile Jali ended talks of retirement after the veteran midfielder stated he wanted to continue his playing career.

The 34-year-old ended doubts about his future and is in search of a new club after leaving Moroka Swallows at the end of last season.

Andile Jali wants to continue playing

Jali speaks about his future in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDisiki Times, Jali’s agent, Mike Makaab, said the player wants to return to the playing field, while promoted PSL side Magesi FC has shown an interest.

Makaab said:

“We had a meeting; AJ has decided he wants to continue playing. Now the next thing is to look for opportunities for him and make the right decision.”

Fans back Jali

Local football fans took to social media to say the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder still has much to offer.

Mbuleli Zweni was cheeky:

“He is too old now to worry about trophies; I think Chiefs will be a perfect option for him.”

Khwezi K-star Zingitwa says Jali can be a mentor at Stellies:

“Reunite with Steve Barker for a season and guide them in CAF. As talented as they are, they need a strong character like Jali.”

Sihleka Qho Ekapa admired Jali:

“He just loves football.”

Sidwell Montero Marishane backs Jali:

“There’s always a second chance in life.”

Logic Mchaveleli Chavalala rates Jali:

“Jali is still one of the best in his position and could still play for the top three.”

Fans blast Andile Jali for his off-field behaviour

As Briefly News reported, local football fans questioned veteran midfielder Andile Jali’s commitment after he was seen partying midweek.

The 34-year-old midfielder posted a video on social media showing him celebrating Real Madrid’s Champions League victory on Wednesday, 17 April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News