Who replaced the original FIFTY FIFTY members? Meet the reformed group
FIFTY FIFTY, the K-pop girl group, recently went through a major lineup change. After the original members Saena, Sio, and Aran left the group, only Keena remained. In 2024, FIFTY FIFTY was reformed with four new members: Chanelle, Yewon, Hana, and Athena. On performing with the new members, Keena said:
I felt reassured as I performed with new members, and I gained a lot of confidence in my activities. There's something I always say when we're shooting or saying goodbye. I want to say this. I'll be a Fifty Fifty who sings with sincerity.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- FIFTY FIFTY profile summary
- Who replaced the original FIFTY FIFTY members?
- Frequently asked questions
- In conclusion
Key takeaways
- FIFTY FIFTY debuted in 2022 with four original members: Keena, Saena, Aran, and Sio.
- In 2023, Saena, Sio, and Aran left amid legal and contract disputes with their agency.
- Keena was the only member who returned to the agency after the dispute.
- FIFTY FIFTY was reformed with four new members: Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana, and Athena.
FIFTY FIFTY profile summary
|Origin
|Seoul, South Korea
|Genres
|K-pop
|Group
|All-female band
|Years active
|2022–present
|Labels
|ATTRAKT
|Members
|Keena, Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana, Athena
|Past members
|Saena, Aran, Sio
|Social media
|Instagram Facebook YouTube X (Twitter)
Who replaced the original FIFTY FIFTY members?
FIFTY FIFTY is a South Korean K-pop girl group currently consists of five members: Keena, Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana, and Athena. The group originally debuted as a four-member group, but a legal dispute led to the departure of Saena, Aran, and Sio.
In a September 2024 interview with Maeil Business News, Hana, who newly debuted in the group, said:
I was very nervous because it was my first stage and I'm still excited...I'm happy and meaningful just to be able to perform together on stage with the five of us.
Keena (original member)
- Full name: Song Yu‑ni (Song Ja‑kyung)
- Date of birth: 9 July 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Dong‑gu, Daejeon, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Position: Leader, main rapper, sub‑vocalist, centre
- Height: 5′5″ (164 cm)
Keena is the leader of FIFTY FIFTY and also serves as the main rapper and sub-vocalist. She trained for approximately 7 years before debuting with the group on 18 November 2022.
The South Korean singer has acted as a lyricist for tracks like Higher and Cupid. She is the only member from the original lineup who remained under ATTRAKT, following the 2023 legal dispute with ATTRAKT. Keena is also a former member of the K-pop group Apink.
Chanelle Moon
- Full name: Chanelle Moon Thomas
- Date of birth: 14 June 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: South Korean-American
- Position: Main vocalist, rapper
- Height: 5′5″ (165 cm)
Chanelle Moon is a South Korean–American singer and rapper. She officially joined FIFTY FIFTY on 8 August 2024 as the main vocalist and rapper, debuting with the group’s comeback EP Love Tune.
Before joining FIFTY FIFTY, Chanelle trained under Yue Hua Entertainment and BELIFT LAB, and gained attention through Stage-K (2019) and as a semi-finalist on R U Next? (2023). She is bilingual and can speak English and Korean fluently. Chanelle also plays guitar, ukulele, and trumpet.
Yewon
- Full name: Son Ye‑won
- Date of birth: 18 March 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Hapjeong‑dong, Mapo‑gu, Seoul, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Position: Lead vocalist
- Height: 5′3″–5′4″ (158–163 cm)
Yewon is the lead vocalist of FIFTY FIFTY. She first gained attention in 2023 as a contestant on the South Korean girl group reality television series R U Next?, where she was eliminated in Episode 6.
Yewon was one of the four new members added to the group on 8 August 2024 and co-wrote When You Say My Name from their Winter Glow single. Besides her professional career, Yewon likes working out, playing badminton, baking, cooking, and watching movies. She attended Sangam High School.
Hana
- Full name: Lim Ha-ram
- Date of birth: 5 September 2006
- Age: 18 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Position: Main vocalist and dancer
- Height: 5′5″ (166 cm)
Hana is the main vocalist and dancer of FIFTY FIFTY. Before joining FIFTY FIFTY, she made her solo debut on 22 June 2020, with the single Secret Crush, and was known as a YouTuber. Hana appeared on Mnet’s WE KID.
The FIFTY FIFTY dancer is also recognised for playing the acoustic guitar and longboarding. As for her education, she studied at Seoul Yeokchon Elementary School, Yeonseo Middle School and the School of Performing Arts Seoul.
Athena
- Full name: Athena Yang
- Date of birth: 15 March 2007
- Age: 18 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Stockholm, Sweden
- Nationality: Swedish-Korean
- Position: Vocalist, Visual, Maknae
- Height: 5′4″ (163 cm)
Athena is also one of the four FIFTY FIFTY new members. She holds the positions of vocalist, visual, and maknae (youngest member). She is known for her distinctive lower vocal range and classical piano background.
The singer previously auditioned for SM Entertainment and HIGH UP Entertainment but was not selected. Athena comes from a mixed background, with her father being Taiwanese and her mother Korean.
Inside the FIFTY FIFTY controversy: What really happened?
The Fifty Fifty controversy started in 2023 when three members, Saena, Aran, and Sio sued the CEO, Jeon Hong Joon, of their agency ATTRAKT, claiming poor treatment and unfair pay. In August 2023, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the injunction. In a handwritten letter shared to fans, they wrote:
We believed that taking this issue to court based on facts was the right way to solve the situation… We sincerely hope that you do not make too much criticism based on false suspicions and misunderstandings and look at the facts objectively.
Keena withdrew her appeal and returned to the agency, while the others left the company permanently. This led to ATTRAKT reforming FIFTY FIFTY with Keena as the only original member and new trainees joining her.
Frequently asked questions
How old are the FIFTY FIFTY members?
Here are the current ages of the FIFTY FIFTY members as of July 2025:
|Name
|Age
|Keena
|23 years old
|Chanelle Moon
|22 years old
|Yewon
|20 years old
|Hana
|18 years old
|Athena
|18 years old
Why did Fifty Fifty get disbanded?
FIFTY FIFTY did not disband but was reformed after three original members left following a legal dispute with their agency.
Which members left FIFTY FIFTY?
The three original members who left FIFTY FIFTY are Saena, Aran, and Sio. Their exclusive contracts were officially terminated by their agency, ATTRAKT, in October 2023.
What is FIFTY FIFTY's debut date?
FIFTY FIFTY officially debuted on 18 November 2022, with their extended play The Fifty and the lead single Higher.
In conclusion
The new FIFTY FIFTY members include Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana, and Athena. They joined the group in 2024 after a legal dispute led to the departure of Saena, Aran, and Sio. Following the termination of their contracts, the group was reformed with the new members alongside original member Keena.
