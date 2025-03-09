What perfume does Rihanna wear? The secret behind her irresistible scent

It is not a secret that Rihanna smells good, and her favourite fragrance is reportedly inspired by dessert. The Barbadian multi-hyphenate star is known for her high-profile associations with perfume brands like J'Adore and Fenty Eau de Parfum. She told Elle Canada in 2024,

Personally, I feel that perfume has so much power. It can give you self-confidence, awaken memories and transport you to a different place.

Rihanna at the launch of Reb'l Fleur perfume in 2011 in Lakewood (R) and RiRi by Rihanna fragrance in 2015 in NYC (L). Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rihanna has never talked about her signature scent, but her go-to perfume was revealed to be made by French-born Kilian Hennessy .

. The Diamonds hitmaker recreated her favourite scents in her fragrance line , Fenty Eau de Parfum.

hitmaker , Fenty Eau de Parfum. RiRi is the face of the French-made perfume Dior J'Adore, which she said makes her feel empowered and reminds her of her childhood.

Rihanna's profile summary

Full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth February 20, 1988 Age 37 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Saint Michael, Barbados Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California Ethnicity Mixed Afro-Guyanese, African, Irish, English, and Scottish Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Partner Asap Rocky (2020 to date), Hassan Jameel (2017-2020) Chris Brown (2007-2009) Children RZA Athelston Mayers, Riot Rose Mayers Parents Monica Braithwaite, Ronald Fenty Siblings Rorrey Fenty, Rajad Fenty Profession Entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, actress, Barbadian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Net worth $1.4 billion as of March 2025 Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

What perfume does Rihanna wear?

Many people have compared Rihanna's scent to expensive marshmallows, according to StyleCaster. Celebrities like Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nigella Lawson have publicly confessed that the singer 'smells like heaven.' In a February 2015 X (Twitter) post, Ryan Seacrest wrote,

I smell everyone on the red carpet, and @rihanna was the best-smelling celeb at the Grammys.

In 2016, her friend nicknamed Stylish Gent, revealed that the perfume Rihanna wears is Kilian's 'Love, Don't Be Shy.' The fragrance was released in 2007 and has a unique blend of gourmand with floral notes of neroli, orange blossom, and marshmallow. A 50ml bottle costs $295 on the official website.

Five facts about Rihanna. Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The science behind why perfume smells different on different people

Someone else wearing 'Love, Don't Be Shy' may not smell the way singer Rihanna does because of varying skin chemistry. Everyone a unique skin chemistry influenced by pH levels, oil production, bacteria, and diet.

Dr. George Preti, an adjunct dermatology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, told Byrdie in 2022 that people with oily skin tend to enhance scent because,

Most perfumes are made with ingredients that are attracted to oil

Bottle displays of Kilian's perfume, 'Love, Don't be Shy.' Photo: @kilianparis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

You can also smell like Rihanna after her breakthrough in the fragrance market

The 'Love on the Brain' hitmaker entered the luxury fragrance market in 2021 with the release of Fenty Eau de Parfum. She worked with LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud in Grasse to develop the scent, which combines notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose, geranium, and patchouli.

Gender-neutral Fenty Eau de Parfum is now one of Rihanna's favourite perfumes. The Diamonds singer told Brydie in February 2023 that the fragrance is her go-to scent for every occasion.

I've always been particular about my scent. I would layer different notes and essential oils together based on my mood and how I was feeling, before Fenty Eau de Parfum...I crafted Fenty Eau de Parfum to be perfect for anyone and any occasion. I spray it on before I go to bed, when I get dressed for a red carpet, or just hanging out. There is no specific outfit, moment, or mood—that's the magic of it.

Bottle displays of Rihanna's Fenty Eau de Parfum. Photo: @fentybeauty (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rihanna was introduced to fragrances at a young age

Perfumes have been a part of Rihanna's life since childhood because her mother, Monica Braithwaite, used to work at a duty-free perfume store. In her interview with Brydie, the Umbrella hitmaker said she also felt comforted by her mother's scent.

My mother had the most incredible natural fragrance. It is one of the things I remember about my first experience with scent and my childhood—And it wasn't from any perfume—it was simply her. I remember I would just lay in her arms and smell her. Her natural fragrance was very comforting.

Rihanna accepts the AMA Icon Award from her mother, Monica Braithwaite, during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

RiRi moved from a fan to becoming the face of J'Adore fragrance

In June 2024, Rihanna became the new face of Dior's iconic J'Adore fragrance. She took over from actress Charlize Theron, who had represented the brand for two decades. The beauty mogul revealed that she has been a fan of J'Adore since childhood during her February 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

My first encounter with J'Adore Dior was through my mother—She would come home with the testers when they were down to the end, and they have to put out a new tester. J'Adore was one of the ones that were always there. And that is when my affection for J'Adore started.

J'Adore is created with a feminine floral bouquet. The notes capture the essence of Ylang-Ylang from the Comoros Islands, the Damascus Rose from Turkey and Bulgaria, Jasmine Grandiflorum from Grasse, Indian Jasmine Sambac, violet, and lily of the valley.

Rihanna as the face of Dior's J'Adore, Photo: @diorbeauty (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The perfume that Rihanna wears may have changed as her dominance in the beauty market expands. The hitmaker still holds the crown for being one of the best-smelling celebrities.

READ ALSO: Top 10 most expensive cologne brands in the world

Briefly.co.za highlighted the world's most expensive cologne brands. These fragrances are known for using rare and exotic ingredients to create exceptional scents.

The Guinness World Records ranks Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty Perfume as the most expensive commercially available perfume, worth around $205,000 per 500 ml. It is presented in a Baccarat crystal flacon, decorated with an 18-carat gold and a five-carat white diamond collar.

Source: Briefly News