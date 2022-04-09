Top 30 best luxury perfume brands for men and women 2022

Which luxury brand perfume is best? The fragrance is one of the oldest beauty products in history. However, perfumes are so much more than just a fragrance. They have the power to make a statement without saying a word. They evoke beautiful memories. What is the most luxurious perfume? This article has the top 30 best luxury perfume brands for men and women in 2022.

Which brand of perfume is the most popular? One of the most beautiful aspects of luxury perfume brands is that there truly is something for everyone and every environment. However, acquiring the right perfume can be the most challenging decision ever. So the best move is to own a few eclectic selects and wear the most fitting fragrance for the occasion. So, what are the 10 most popular perfumes? Find out below!

30 best luxury perfume brands

This article has the top luxury fragrances for both men and women in 2022. Since there are so many different aromas, formulations and perfume types, narrowing down the top few can be intimidating. However, the scent is one of the things which will let you know whether you love or hate it. The list below contains the best luxury perfume brands for ladies and men.

1. Chanel

The expensive brand does not only boast of its high-end fashion but also its top-selling line of fragrances. Chanel has released 67 different high-quality scents that actresses, models, and TV personalities love. Notable mentions include Chanel Chance Eau Tendre, a fruity floral that's a total crowd-pleaser, and Coco Noir, an intoxicating, sexy scent made for after-hours.

2. Dior

Dior's first foray into perfume was a celebration of femininity in fashion. Then, inspired by Christian Dior's infatuation with flowers, he launched Miss Dior, a fruity-chypre that was a tribute to his sister Catherine, a professional gardener. If you are a fan of fruity florals, go for the classic J'adore Eau de Parfum.

3. Jo Malone London

This famous perfume and scented candle brand were founded in 1990. Jo Malone's choices include English pear and freesia cologne, pomegranate noir cologne, lime basil & mandarin cologne, and more! This famous perfume and scented candle brand were founded in 1990.

4. Floris London

Floris is the oldest English retailer of fragrances. It is also one of the best London perfume brands that have been well-known for its finely crafted British scents since 1730. This family-owned business offers scents with notes of green Irish tweed, cherry blossoms, and more!

5. Joy

Jean Patou, a French couturier who is very popular during the pre-war times, is the brain behind Joy. Joy by Jean Patou is a revolutionary perfume as an ounce of this perfume is made of not fewer than 10,000 jasmine flowers and 28 dozen roses. This brand has dominated entire Europe and was voted the Scent of the Century by FIFI Awards.

6. Calvin Klein Perfumes

Calvin Klein is arguably one of the top luxury brands in several categories. Their perfumes have an incredibly romantic scent that stays in for long and makes you feel good. The perfume collection of Calvin Klein has been a real treat for all the CK fans.

7. Mont Blanc

Considered one the most expensive perfume brands globally, the Mont Blanc collection is worth spending every penny. Their unique flavours include Tonka, sandalwood, some fruity ones, pineapple, apple, etc. They give you a feeling of luxury and status, but they make you feel good.

8. Clive Christian

Clive Christian was started in 1999 and has become a legend in British history. Its fragrances include a wide array of lemon, benzoin, carnation, bergamot, and jasmine. The perfume is available in two scents: Woody Oriental for men and Floral Oriental for women.

9. Gianni Versace

With new scents released now and then, Versace has made its mark in the perfume market. Their scents are so iconic that most people would recognize that you are wearing Versace. Cedar leaves, sycamore wood, and musk are some of their popular fragrances that last long.

10. Guess

The elite perfume range by Guess is one of the best you can ask for. Eau de Parfum Spray and Girl Eau de Toilette Spray are the two top-rated fragrances from their esteemed collection. The sweet and seductive touch each fragrance own is undoubtedly what makes women love it even more.

11. Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss initially dealt with a premium collection of raincoats and sports clothing before they later introduced formal suits for men. Currently, Hugo Boss is one of the premium luxury perfume brands in the world. Hugo Man Eau de Toilette and Hugo Boss Deep Red Eau de Parfum are indeed two of the most popular scents launched by Hugo Boss.

12. Sarah Jessica Parker

Named after the legendary American actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the perfume brand has undoubtedly been as famous as the actress. The luxury perfume brand has multiple traces, including mandarin, lavender, and patchouli. The sweet scents are bound to last for a day, making sure that you make your mark in any gathering.

13. Chloe Perfumes Collections

Chloe Perfumes Collections has been one of the most popular luxury brands in the fashion industry for many decades now. Their fragrance contains strong scents of rose, lily, and other floral notes that feel very appealing. Chloe See By Chloe Si Belle and Chloe Intense Eau de Parfum Spray are two of the iconic pieces from their esteemed collection.

14. Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana's perfume collection has been exquisite and appreciated by both genders. The amazing quality scents include musk, apple, and jasmine. The best part about their collection is that they ought to last for a day easily.

15. Nautica Luxury

Famous among men, Nautica is one of the popular fragrance brands of the recent era. Nautica Voyage N83 EDT Spray and Nautica Voyage Heritage are 2 of the most popular editions of Nautica.Â. The best part about the Nautica collection is that it goes well, whether you go for a casual outing or a formal event.

16. Swiss Guard

Although the brand is mainly known for its fantastic collection of watches, the Swiss Guard also offers some of the best perfumes and fragrances. In addition, the Swiss Guard is one of the top scents used by people for the day to day purposes. Swiss Army for Men 3.4 oz Eau de Toilette Spray and Original Swiss Guard for Women Eau De Parfum Spray Original Swiss Guard for Women Eau De Parfum Spray are two popular choices under their collection.

17. Tom Ford

Ford's obsession with the sultry black orchid flower led to the creation of his exclusive fragrance, Black Orchid, in 2006. These perfumes are made to provoke from the beautiful bottle designs to the industry-disrupting names. Over the years, the brand has become known for scents that walk the line between masculine and feminine.

18. Kayali

Huda Katan and her sister Mona are the brains behind Kayali. This designer perfume inspired people to mix and match perfumes to create unique scents. The numbers on the bottle denote how many iterations the brand went through to find the perfect formulation.

19. Le Labo

Le Labo was created by former L'Oreal executives Fabrice Penot and Eddie Rosch in 2006. The brand's appreciation for base notes comes to life through its scent offerings. These include the cult-classic Santal 33, creamy sandalwood, Lys 41, a white floral with vanilla, woods, and musk base notes.

20. Byredo

Ben Gorham launched the luxury brand, Byredo, in 2006, after a meeting with a French fragrance director. With no formal training, Gorham mastered translating memories and emotions into scents. Its minimal, sophisticated packaging offers an air of mystery.

21. Yves Saint Laurent

Since its first foray into beauty in the '70s, the fashion house, founded by Algeria-born Yves Saint Laurent in 1961, has created boldly-composed perfumes. If you fancy something a bit more romantic, reach for Mon Paris. It offers sweet and floral notes of red berries, datura flower, and a base of white musk

22. Shalini

Maurice Roucel launched Shalini in 2004, one of the most beloved and most expensive perfumes. An exquisite floral fragrance that will last in the most elegant way, which most women love. One great thing about this brand is you get an extra bottle during holidays and other festive seasons. It is undoubtedly an excellent gift to give to your loved ones this Christmas.

23. Caron

Ernest Daltroff, a French designer, is the brain behind the Caron perfume brand. The first Caron perfume was released to the market in 1904. Caron Poivre was then created to celebrate its 50th anniversary, an explosive fragrance composed of a spicy, peppery scent with a hint of floral heart with a woody base.

24. Gucci

Founded by Guccio Gucci in 1921, the Italian fashion house is well-known and loved for its impeccable craftsmanship. With offerings that span the spectrum of sultry to sweet to floral, you can find a fragrance to match your mood and aesthetic. One of their favourites is Gorgeous Gardenia, a younger, fresher approach to a flower that's often viewed as mature.

25. Guerlain

Guerlain was initially founded by a well-known doctor and chemist named Pierre-Francois-Pascal Guerlain in 1828. Besides, it is one of the oldest high end perfume brands globally. Unique scents include the sweet gourmand perfume Mon Guerlain, which Angelina Jolie inspired.

26. Killian Paris

Killian Paris fragrances fall into five categories that hit different types of notes, from fresh to woody to sweet and more. Kilian Hennessy founded it in 2007, and the eco-luxe brand is renowned for crafting scents that spark conversation. Queen Rihanna's favourite fragrance comes from Kilian's lineup—so you know it is good.

27. Maison Margiela Replica

Maison Margiela was created to summon thoughts and feelings of unique places, memories, and moments. So for a salty, fresh spritz, give Beach Walk a whirl for its bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk notes. The scent is fresh, cosy, and reminiscent of a Sunday spent in bed.

28. DKNY

DKNY is an American brand famous all over the world. The Golden Delicious Million Dollar Fragrance was launched in 2011. DKNY has collaborated with a famous jewellery designer to make this one-of-a-kind perfume for the world's elites to enjoy.

29. Annick Goutal

Annick Goutal was introduced in the market back in 1981. It is one of the most beloved perfume brands globally, with its stylish bottles filled with unique scents. Its most expensive product, the Annick Goutal Eau d'Hadrien, is a blend of ylang-ylang and basil along with splashes of citrus, making it smell sweet and herbal at the same time.

30. Hermes

Hermes is not only known for its collection of highly-priced bags but also for its collection of special scents that are inspired by Persian styles. Hermes 24 Faubourg was introduced in 1995, and only a thousand bottles of the perfume were available for purchase. The brand has a unique scent with a hint of orange blossom, jasmine, Tiare flower, patchouli, ylang-ylang, vanilla, ambergris, sandalwood, and iris.

Above are the top 30 luxury perfume brands for men and women 2022. Women's perfume is the ultimate finishing touch for any outfit, mood, and occasion. Some feel naked without it, while others adore a spritz on a special occasion. Thanks to the masterful work of perfumers across the world for their incredible work.

