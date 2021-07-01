35 of the best black owned clothing brands you should know in 2021
Black owned clothing brands, for the past decades, have experienced a surge in numbers. More people of colour are now becoming more innovative and business-oriented and it is important to show them love since most of them are upcoming. These are the 35 best black owned clothing brands you should know in 2021.
What brands are black owned? In this article, we find out! Black owned clothing brands have grown to become the most popular in the world, despite the various challenges faced by people of colour in business.
What clothing stores are black owned?
The best black owned clothing brands are contained in the list below. These clothing brands contain some of the rarest and well-designed garments in the world. These are the top 35 clothing lines owned by black people.
1. Aliya Wanek
This top clothing brand was founded in 2016 and is an eponymous womenswear label. Growing to be one of the top black womenswear clothing brands, Aliya Wanek works with two small factories and local contractors in the Bay Area to produce and dye her garments. They are always considering ways to reduce the line's environmental impact.
2. Tove Studio
Tove is one of the most advanced contemporary clothing brands conceived to create a refined wardrobe for the modern woman. Inspired by the lives of various women, the label explores the concept of creating collections that layer season upon season. Each piece is designed to be relevant yet exhibit a timeless quality that ensures longevity.
3. Taylor Jay
This is one of the most popular clothing brands for women. Taylor Jay founded the company, and she designs with every woman in mind. The firm accounts for design with the idea of elevated comfort.
4. McMullen
Are there any black owned luxury brands? Founded in 2007 by Sherri McMullen, McMullen is an all-inclusive concept shop for luxury womenswear. McMullen has been well known for bringing global fashion and experiences to the Bay Area.
5. Abasi Rosborough
The Abasi Rosborough franchise is one of the top black owned clothing brands for men. This clothing brand focuses on comfort, flexibility, and natural clothing made sustainably. Their collections are using recycled deadstock fabrics found and sold around the world.
6. Zelie For She
Zelie For She is a black owned clothing franchise based in Los Angeles. The clothing brand describes itself as an unapologetic expression of one's authenticity and individuality. Every collection is a different story: travel, friendship, womanhood, and empowerment of oneself.
7. Ahluwalia
Multi-award winning clothing brand Ahluwalia was launched in 2018 by Priya Ahluwalia. The firm represents the intersection between near and far, past and present. The clothing brand combines elements from the designer's dual Indian-Nigerian heritage and London roots.
8. Label By Three
Label By Three was created to fill a void in the fashion industry where quality, transparency, creativity & inclusivity is severely lacking. Their garments are designed & handmade in Phoenix, Arizona, focusing on minimalism, sustainability, & versatility.
9. Lukhanyo Mdingi
With interest in design, the spirit of collaboration yields the Lukhanyo Mdingi label in creating meticulously made pieces. Since its inception in 2015, the Mzansi clothing brand has attracted the attention of exclusives from Vogue Italia. By collaborating with artisans and communities, building a bridge by bringing their heritage to timeless premium pieces.
10. Alledjo
Established in 2018, Alledjo is one of the top black owned sustainable clothing brands in Africa. Their clothes are designed and produced in Dakar, Senegal. Allëdjo means wanderlust, nomad, or traveller in Yoruba, the mother tongue of the founder.
11. Gracemade
Gracemade is a faith-driven lifestyle brand that delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modest apparel. Established in 2016, the brand was created by founder Jasmine Rennie. This brand is one of the best black-owned clothing boutiques in the world.
12. Art Comes First
Art Comes First is an art collective which houses nine distinctive enterprises. The brand focuses on working alongside talented and independent creatives, charitable organisations, business networking events and consultancy.
13. Wales Bonner
Are you looking for luxurious black menswear clothing brands? Well, look no further! Wales Bonner is a brand that embraces a multiplicity of perspectives, proposing a distinct notion of luxury via a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic approaches.
14. 10 Deep
10 Deep is one of the best black-owned clothing brands streetwear, founded in 1995. Led by Scott Sasso, 10. Deep embodies the spirit of independence that has driven youth culture for decades. The name 10 Deep is a reference to 10 people, and personal strength is expressed through one's ten fingers.
15. Victor Glemaud
This black-owned clothing line was founded in 2006 by Victor Glemaud. The firm has grown to become one of the most affordable black owned clothing brands. Victor Glemaud is a leisurewear collection of statement knitwear, designed for all people, marrying comfort and style.
16. Rue 107
Rue107 is a women's clothing brand founded in 2011 by Marie Jean-Baptiste. The firm specialises in a wide range of women's clothing, though it is notable for its selection of women's plus-size clothing. Since its inception, the line has been worn by several celebrities, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and others.
17. Courtney Noelle
Which designer brands are black owned? Courtney Noelle is a plus-size fashion house specialising in luxury ready-to-wear and custom apparel. Each garment is ethically produced domestically and in-house by Owner/Designer Courtney Noelle and her team.
18. Eclectic Chique
Eclectic Chique is one of the best black-owned clothing brands. It offers the perfect pairing of modern designs with classic African heritage inspired by a love of the arts. Their line comprises vibrant colours, traditional prints, and rich embellishments that help create truly unique pieces, all handcrafted by artisans in Nigeria.
19. Coral Studios
Coral Studios is one of the top clothing brands that build collaborations through multiple senses. They turn what people receive as everyday tangible items into something that shines through the lens of tastemakers, creatives, and avid fans of design. It raises awareness of "the cool" while preserving the other brands cause to build ad inspire the future.
20. Daem
Founded in Brooklyn, USA, Daem watches are inspired by the rich cultural narratives all around. From the streets to the artists pushing boundaries, the firm sees watch-making as an opportunity to collaborate in the design and create luxury from the world around. Their watches are made in the Basel region of northern Switzerland.
21. Daily Paper
Daily Paper is an Amsterdam- based fashion and lifestyle brand. It was established in 2012 by three childhood friends. The once blog established by Hussein, Jefferson and Abderrahmane shared a love for music, art, fashion, and culture.
22. Eleven60
This black-owned clothing line was founded in June 2015. Eleven60 is poised to take curvy fashion to an unparalleled level. Their mission is to serve plus size women with fashion-forward styles, quality, and complimenting fits to empower self-confidence.
23. LaQuan Smith
This clothing brand was started by LaQuan Smith, who is one of the top black luxury fashion designers. The 21-year-old is the CEO of this firm and is based in New York. His outstanding work sparked interest among fashion icons, including Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.
24. FarFetch
Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Its mission is to be the global platform for luxury fashion. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion and launched in 2008.
25. Pyer Moss
Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond. Jean-Raymond describes the brand as an "art project" or "a timely social experiment" at times. Pyer Moss aims to use their voice and platform to challenge social narratives and evoke dialogue.
26. Nubian Skin
Nubian Skin is one of the top black-owned clothing brands the UK has seen. The company was launched with a carefully edited collection of lingerie and hosiery to provide the essential underwear needs of women of colour. Headquartered in London, Nubian Skin delivers worldwide.
27. Baby Phat
Baby Phat is an American clothing brand established by Kimora Lee Simmons. Originally known as 'Phat Fashions,' the company was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of her ex-husband Russell Simmons' apparel line, 'Phat Farm.' In December of this year, Baby Phat was reintroduced.
28. Glen's Denim
At the age of 62, Glenn had launched his first collection under his name in 2019. Glenn's Denim is the culmination of Glenn Liburd's 30-year infatuation with denim. His commitment to mastering the art and craft of making the world's best jeans.
29. Fenty
Fenty is one of the best clothing lines in the world right now. This firm is owned by famous musician Rihanna, working alongside LVMH. The label is a subsidiary of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and Fenty beauty.
30. Thebe Magugu
Thebe Magugu is a luxury South African fashion brand. They offer ready-to-wear collections while exploring parallel concepts through multidisciplinary capsule projects. They have established an identity marked by self-evolving timelessness between practices of cultural honour and quality.
31. Brother Vellies
Thriving into one of the leading clothing brands, Brother Vellies was founded in 2013. Its main goal is to keep traditional African design practices. Handmade artisanally across the globe, Brother Vellies creates luxury accessories that celebrate cultural histories and timeless design.
32. Hood By Air
By far, this is among the top clothing brands in America. Hood By Air is a high fashion brand based in New York City. It was first launched in 2006 and active to the present day. The firm was co-founded by designers Shayne Oliver and Raul Lopez.
33. Ikire Jones
Flourishing to one of the best clothing brands over time, Ikiré Jones is the endeavour of Walé Oyéjidé and tailor Sam Hubler. The main aim of the firm is to fuse both African and western designs into something beautiful African-inspired design as seen in Marvel's Black Panther.
34. Sukeina
Sukeina means 'bright light'. Their clothes evoke the myriad of challenges and triumphs of the human condition. The firm is committed to innovation in craftsmanship in execution and sustainability in consumption.
35. Frere
Frère is the new voice of modern fashion. With an obsessive focus on fit and fabrication, the frère label has morphed top one of the best clothing brands in the world.
So there you have it! Thirty-five of the best black owned clothing brands you should know in 2021. Remember to support any black-owned businesses near you.
READ ALSO: Complete list of roof sheeting prices in South Africa 2021
Briefly.co.za covered the list of the roof sheeting prices in South Africa 2021. South Africa provides a range of roof sheets to suit one's needs. The materials available give a base from which one can choose according to the building, the beauty required and the cost.
Some of the companies mentioned include IBR, Corrugated Roof Sheeting, and Chromadek Roof sheeting, among others. Read on to find out more.
Source: Briefly.co.za