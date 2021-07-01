35 of the best black owned clothing brands you should know in 2021

Black owned clothing brands, for the past decades, have experienced a surge in numbers. More people of colour are now becoming more innovative and business-oriented and it is important to show them love since most of them are upcoming. These are the 35 best black owned clothing brands you should know in 2021.

Here are the top 35 black-owned clothing brands in 2021. Photo: @pyermoss

Source: Facebook

What brands are black owned? In this article, we find out! Black owned clothing brands have grown to become the most popular in the world, despite the various challenges faced by people of colour in business.

What clothing stores are black owned?

The best black owned clothing brands are contained in the list below. These clothing brands contain some of the rarest and well-designed garments in the world. These are the top 35 clothing lines owned by black people.

1. Aliya Wanek

This top clothing brand was founded in 2016 and is an eponymous womenswear label that focuses on exploring the connection between one's identity and style. Photo: @ALIYA WANEK

Source: Facebook

This top clothing brand was founded in 2016 and is an eponymous womenswear label. Growing to be one of the top black womenswear clothing brands, Aliya Wanek works with two small factories and local contractors in the Bay Area to produce and dye her garments. They are always considering ways to reduce the line's environmental impact.

2. Tove Studio

This clothing brand was conceived to create a refined wardrobe for the modern woman. Photo: @Tove Studio

Source: Facebook

Tove is one of the most advanced contemporary clothing brands conceived to create a refined wardrobe for the modern woman. Inspired by the lives of various women, the label explores the concept of creating collections that layer season upon season. Each piece is designed to be relevant yet exhibit a timeless quality that ensures longevity.

3. Taylor Jay

The company was founded by Taylor Jay, who designs with every woman in mind, knowing a woman's journey is by nature a multifaceted one. Photo: @taylorjaycollection

Source: Facebook

This is one of the most popular clothing brands for women. Taylor Jay founded the company, and she designs with every woman in mind. The firm accounts for design with the idea of elevated comfort.

4. McMullen

Founded in 2007 by Sherri McMullen in Oakland, McMullen is an all-inclusive concept shop for luxury womenswear featuring emerging and established designers worldwide. Photo: @McMullenBoutique

Source: Facebook

Are there any black owned luxury brands? Founded in 2007 by Sherri McMullen, McMullen is an all-inclusive concept shop for luxury womenswear. McMullen has been well known for bringing global fashion and experiences to the Bay Area.

5. Abasi Rosborough

The Abasi Rosborough franchise focuses on comfort, flexibility, and natural clothing made sustainably. Photo: @FashionShowDJs

Source: Twitter

The Abasi Rosborough franchise is one of the top black owned clothing brands for men. This clothing brand focuses on comfort, flexibility, and natural clothing made sustainably. Their collections are using recycled deadstock fabrics found and sold around the world.

6. Zelie For She

Zelie for She was started by designer Elann Zelie in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Zelie For She

Source: Facebook

Zelie For She is a black owned clothing franchise based in Los Angeles. The clothing brand describes itself as an unapologetic expression of one's authenticity and individuality. Every collection is a different story: travel, friendship, womanhood, and empowerment of oneself.

7. Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia represents the intersection between near and far, past and present. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

Multi-award winning clothing brand Ahluwalia was launched in 2018 by Priya Ahluwalia. The firm represents the intersection between near and far, past and present. The clothing brand combines elements from the designer's dual Indian-Nigerian heritage and London roots.

8. Label By Three

Label By Three was created to fill a void in the fashion industry where quality, transparency, creativity & inclusivity is severely lacking. Photo: @labelbythree

Source: Facebook

Label By Three was created to fill a void in the fashion industry where quality, transparency, creativity & inclusivity is severely lacking. Their garments are designed & handmade in Phoenix, Arizona, focusing on minimalism, sustainability, & versatility.

9. Lukhanyo Mdingi

South African Designer Lukhanyo Mdingi's Breathtaking Spring/Summer 2016 Lookbook. Photo: @AFROPUNK

Source: Facebook

With interest in design, the spirit of collaboration yields the Lukhanyo Mdingi label in creating meticulously made pieces. Since its inception in 2015, the Mzansi clothing brand has attracted the attention of exclusives from Vogue Italia. By collaborating with artisans and communities, building a bridge by bringing their heritage to timeless premium pieces.

10. Alledjo

Founded in 2017 by Kassim Lassissi, the brand is a unisex clothing line made in Africa and produced in West Africa. Photo: @Alledjostudio

Source: Facebook

Established in 2018, Alledjo is one of the top black owned sustainable clothing brands in Africa. Their clothes are designed and produced in Dakar, Senegal. Allëdjo means wanderlust, nomad, or traveller in Yoruba, the mother tongue of the founder.

11. Gracemade

Gracemade is a faith-driven lifestyle brand that delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modest apparel. Photo: @gracemade

Source: Facebook

Gracemade is a faith-driven lifestyle brand that delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modest apparel. Established in 2016, the brand was created by founder Jasmine Rennie. This brand is one of the best black-owned clothing boutiques in the world.

12. Art Comes First

This clothing brand is an art collective created by Sam Lambert to circulate sartorial nourishment, oxygenating time-based projects through dynamic collaborations. Photo: @Art Comes First

Source: Facebook

Art Comes First is an art collective which houses nine distinctive enterprises. The brand focuses on working alongside talented and independent creatives, charitable organisations, business networking events and consultancy.

13. Wales Bonner

Informed by research comprising critical theory, literature and history, Wales Bonner embraces various perspectives via a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic approaches. Photo: @Wales Bonne

Source: Facebook

Are you looking for luxurious black menswear clothing brands? Well, look no further! Wales Bonner is a brand that embraces a multiplicity of perspectives, proposing a distinct notion of luxury via a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic approaches.

14. 10 Deep

Driven by strength and energy that bore hip hop, skate, punk and graffiti subcultures, 10. Deep has been a cornerstone streetwear brand for over fifteen years. Photo: @10deep

Source: Facebook

10 Deep is one of the best black-owned clothing brands streetwear, founded in 1995. Led by Scott Sasso, 10. Deep embodies the spirit of independence that has driven youth culture for decades. The name 10 Deep is a reference to 10 people, and personal strength is expressed through one's ten fingers.

15. Victor Glemaud

Haitian-American designer Victor Glemaud launched his leisurewear collection of statement knitwear, designed for all people and marrying comfort and style, in 2006.Photo: @DavidYurman

Source: Twitter

This black-owned clothing line was founded in 2006 by Victor Glemaud. The firm has grown to become one of the most affordable black owned clothing brands. Victor Glemaud is a leisurewear collection of statement knitwear, designed for all people, marrying comfort and style.

16. Rue 107

Rue107 is a women's clothing brand founded in 2011 by Marie Jean-Baptiste in New York City. Photo: @rue107

Source: Original

Rue107 is a women's clothing brand founded in 2011 by Marie Jean-Baptiste. The firm specialises in a wide range of women's clothing, though it is notable for its selection of women's plus-size clothing. Since its inception, the line has been worn by several celebrities, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and others.

17. Courtney Noelle

Courtney Noelle is a plus-size fashion house specializing in luxury ready-to-wear and custom apparel. Photo: @courtneynoelleinc

Source: Facebook

Which designer brands are black owned? Courtney Noelle is a plus-size fashion house specialising in luxury ready-to-wear and custom apparel. Each garment is ethically produced domestically and in-house by Owner/Designer Courtney Noelle and her team.

18. Eclectic Chique

Eclectic Chique offers the perfect pairing of modern designs with classic African heritage inspired by a love of the arts. Photo: @Myeclecticchique

Source: Facebook

Eclectic Chique is one of the best black-owned clothing brands. It offers the perfect pairing of modern designs with classic African heritage inspired by a love of the arts. Their line comprises vibrant colours, traditional prints, and rich embellishments that help create truly unique pieces, all handcrafted by artisans in Nigeria.

19. Coral Studios

Coral Studios collaborates with brands to create spaces, art-infused media, and products dedicated to uncensored expression. Photo: @Coral studios

Source: Facebook

Coral Studios is one of the top clothing brands that build collaborations through multiple senses. They turn what people receive as everyday tangible items into something that shines through the lens of tastemakers, creatives, and avid fans of design. It raises awareness of "the cool" while preserving the other brands cause to build ad inspire the future.

20. Daem

Founded in Brooklyn, USA, Daem watches are inspired by the rich cultural narratives all around. Photo: @DAEMWatches

Source: Facebook

Founded in Brooklyn, USA, Daem watches are inspired by the rich cultural narratives all around. From the streets to the artists pushing boundaries, the firm sees watch-making as an opportunity to collaborate in the design and create luxury from the world around. Their watches are made in the Basel region of northern Switzerland.

21. Daily Paper

Daily Paper is an Amsterdam based menswear and womenswear fashion brand established in 2012. Photo: @Dailypaper

Source: Facebook

Daily Paper is an Amsterdam- based fashion and lifestyle brand. It was established in 2012 by three childhood friends. The once blog established by Hussein, Jefferson and Abderrahmane shared a love for music, art, fashion, and culture.

22. Eleven60

Eleven60 honours the bold and classy nature of Kierra's inspiration, her mother and Christian legend Karen Clark Sheard— Eleven60 is the month and year that Clark-Sheard was born. Photo: @myeleven60

Source: Facebook

This black-owned clothing line was founded in June 2015. Eleven60 is poised to take curvy fashion to an unparalleled level. Their mission is to serve plus size women with fashion-forward styles, quality, and complimenting fits to empower self-confidence.

23. LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith is a luxury fashion designer and founder of womenswear clothing brand LaQuan Smith, LLC. Photo: @LaQuanSmith

Source: Facebook

This clothing brand was started by LaQuan Smith, who is one of the top black luxury fashion designers. The 21-year-old is the CEO of this firm and is based in New York. His outstanding work sparked interest among fashion icons, including Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

24. FarFetch

Farfetch is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry with a mission to be the global platform for luxury fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers. Photo: @Farfetch

Source: Facebook

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Its mission is to be the global platform for luxury fashion. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion and launched in 2008.

25. Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond, who describes the brand as an “art project” or “a timely social experiment” at times. Photo: @pyermoss

Source: Facebook

Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond. Jean-Raymond describes the brand as an "art project" or "a timely social experiment" at times. Pyer Moss aims to use their voice and platform to challenge social narratives and evoke dialogue.

26. Nubian Skin

Nubian Skin launched with a carefully edited collection of lingerie and hosiery to provide the essential underwear needs of women of colour. Photo: @Nubian Skin

Source: Facebook

Nubian Skin is one of the top black-owned clothing brands the UK has seen. The company was launched with a carefully edited collection of lingerie and hosiery to provide the essential underwear needs of women of colour. Headquartered in London, Nubian Skin delivers worldwide.

27. Baby Phat

Baby Phat is an American clothing brand established by Kimora Lee Simmons. Photo: @Baby Phat

Source: Facebook

Baby Phat is an American clothing brand established by Kimora Lee Simmons. Originally known as 'Phat Fashions,' the company was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of her ex-husband Russell Simmons' apparel line, 'Phat Farm.' In December of this year, Baby Phat was reintroduced.

28. Glen's Denim

Glenn's Denim is the culmination of Glenn Liburd's 30-year infatuation with denim and his commitment to mastering the art and craft of making the world's best jeans. Photo: Glen's Denim

Source: Facebook

At the age of 62, Glenn had launched his first collection under his name in 2019. Glenn's Denim is the culmination of Glenn Liburd's 30-year infatuation with denim. His commitment to mastering the art and craft of making the world's best jeans.

29. Fenty

Founded by pop star Rihanna, Fenty is one of the best clothing lines in the world right now. Photo: @FentyXPuma

Source: Facebook

Fenty is one of the best clothing lines in the world right now. This firm is owned by famous musician Rihanna, working alongside LVMH. The label is a subsidiary of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and Fenty beauty.

30. Thebe Magugu

Thebe Magugu is a contemporary South African fashion brand primarily operating within the field of women's ready to wear, while having a firm footing in menswear as well. Photo: @thebemagugu

Source: Facebook

Thebe Magugu is a luxury South African fashion brand. They offer ready-to-wear collections while exploring parallel concepts through multidisciplinary capsule projects. They have established an identity marked by self-evolving timelessness between practices of cultural honour and quality.

31. Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies was founded in 2013 to keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. Photo: @BrotherVelliesNY

Source: Facebook

Thriving into one of the leading clothing brands, Brother Vellies was founded in 2013. Its main goal is to keep traditional African design practices. Handmade artisanally across the globe, Brother Vellies creates luxury accessories that celebrate cultural histories and timeless design.

32. Hood By Air

Hood By Air is a high fashion brand based in New York City, first launched in 2006 and active to the present day. Photo: @HOODBYAIR

Source: Facebook

By far, this is among the top clothing brands in America. Hood By Air is a high fashion brand based in New York City. It was first launched in 2006 and active to the present day. The firm was co-founded by designers Shayne Oliver and Raul Lopez.

33. Ikire Jones

Ikiré Jones is the endeavour of Walé Oyéjidé and tailors Sam Hubler, who can be described as two artists with a zeal for creating beautiful things. Photo: @IkireJones

Source: Facebook

Flourishing to one of the best clothing brands over time, Ikiré Jones is the endeavour of Walé Oyéjidé and tailor Sam Hubler. The main aim of the firm is to fuse both African and western designs into something beautiful African-inspired design as seen in Marvel's Black Panther.

34. Sukeina

Sukeina means 'bright light', and the clothes they make, evoke the myriad of emotions, experiences, challenges, and triumphs of the human condition. Photo: @Sukeinabrand

Source: Facebook

Sukeina means 'bright light'. Their clothes evoke the myriad of challenges and triumphs of the human condition. The firm is committed to innovation in craftsmanship in execution and sustainability in consumption.

35. Frere

Frère is the new voice of modern fashion, which focuses on fit and fabrication, thus elevating classic silhouettes with extensive experience in bespoke suiting. Photo: @Frereboutique

Source: Facebook

Frère is the new voice of modern fashion. With an obsessive focus on fit and fabrication, the frère label has morphed top one of the best clothing brands in the world.

So there you have it! Thirty-five of the best black owned clothing brands you should know in 2021. Remember to support any black-owned businesses near you.

