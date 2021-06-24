Complete list of roof sheeting prices in South Africa 2022

The type of roof you choose for your home or other structure is crucial as it affects your project's final look. Therefore, it is crucial to get the proper type to suit your building and budget because different types of roof cost different prices. You need to check out the complete list of roof sheeting prices in South Africa to help you determine the best type for your building.

A picture of a roofed house. Photo: pexels.com, @Myburgh Roux

Source: UGC

The South African market has a range of roof sheets to suit one's needs. They are made of different materials, thicknesses, and overall quality. Read on to find out more about the prevailing roof sheeting prices.

Roof sheeting prices in South Africa in 2022

How much do roof sheetings cost? The prices of plastic, zinc or aluminium roof sheeting are not fixed. They vary based on the type, thickness, transportation costs, and individual retailers' profit margins.

1. IBR roof sheeting prices in 2022

IBR sheets are the most commonly used type. They are available in different sizes, colours, and finishes to match users' needs and preferences. Their popularity is partly because they are relatively affordable compared to other types.

Most people call this category ordinary aluminium sheets. This type of roofing has a square fluted profile and is ideal for commercial, industrial and residential buildings. The prices of these cheap roofing materials range from R97.5 per meter to R180 per metre. The thickness of the sheets causes the difference in prices.

2. Corrugated roof sheeting prices

Corrugated roofing is also widely used in the country, especially in the steel industry and sidewall cladding. This type has the S-rib profile, and it is readily available in most locations in South Africa.

Installing this type of roofing is pretty easy and affordable. The price of corrugated zinc roofing sheets in South Africa is between R97.5 and R409.49 per sheet, depending on the thickness.

A structure made using coated sheets. Photo: pexels.com, @Magda Ehlers

Source: UGC

3. Chromadek roof sheeting

Chromadek sheets are specially designed to withstand the South African sun. Chromadek refers to a range of colour-coated sheets. The coating makes them strong enough to withstand the sun's rays during the hot months.

Chromadek sheets are ideal for industrial and residential buildings. There are three types in the market, i.e., Chromadek IBR, Widespan, and corrugated profiles. The prices of Chromadek IBR roof sheeting vary depending on the gauge and colour.

4. Widespan sheeting

As the name suggests, widespan sheets have a wider span and lower roof slopes. This design is economically efficient because it offers comprehensive coverage while still maintaining a fantastic aesthetic outlook.

It is preferable for industrial and commercial use. Sheets have a retail price of between R104 and R208.00 per metre, depending on the gauge, colour, and material. They can be polycarbonate, galvanised, or zincalume.

5. Polycarbonate sheeting

Polycarbonate sheets are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and filter out harmful UV rays. They are also fire resistant, and their strength is about 250 times that of glass. They have clear view designs for safety and are commonly used to replace glass sheets.

Polycarbonate is a tough, transparent plastic material with exemplary strength, stiffness, and impact resistance. This is why polycarbonate sheets are called plastic sheets. They are commonly used in structures that require light penetration, for example, greenhouses. The prices of plastic roof sheeting are notably higher than other types.

A picture of a construction made using elegant roofing sheets. Photo: pexels.com, @Ichad Windhiagiri

Source: UGC

Which sheet is best for roofing?

The best type is one that meets your needs and purpose and is affordable. It should also have the aesthetic qualities you want and longevity.

Are there second-hand roof sheets for sale?

Second-hand roof sheets are available for sale in the country. You can get sellers on various online platforms. Although they may be affordable, they may not last very long because they are pre-used.

What is the cheapest roof to build in South Africa?

The prices of aluminium roof sheeting are arguably the cheapest, especially the non-coated type.

Roof sheeting prices in South Africa vary greatly depending on the type, thickness, colour, and retailers' profit margins. Before purchasing, you should analyse the pros and cons of each type and get professional advice on the best type for your construction.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: SA coins price list 2022: The list includes worthy investments

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of SA coins prices in 2022. Some people collect coins as a hobby, especially the rare ones, meaning they are difficult to find and often have a rich history.

Rare coins tend to increase in value as time goes by. Most of them are made of gold, silver, or a combination of both.

Source: Briefly News