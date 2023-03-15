A real estate agent in Johannesburg floated a three-bedroom home for sale on TikTok which would cost R23,000 per month to own

Home prices in South Africa fluctuate with interest rates and other factors, with the average cost for a Johannesburg home being around R1.2 million

Some people admired the home but thought it was out of their financial reach, while others suggested Airbnb-ing the property

A three-bedroom Johannesburg home going for R2.3 million or R23K per month. @mo_theconsultant/TikTok

A real estate agent floated a three-bedroom Johannesburg home for sale in a TikTok post. The tiny home was going for R2.3 million. The modern home comes with two floors and an outside patio.

"Get this three bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom full title home for R2 305 867 or R23 123pm. For sale," he said.

The Johannesburg home would cost R23 000 per month to own

Most people would need a home loan to finance a house, and fluctuating interest rates make buying a home challenging. You can see the real estates post below:

How much does a home in South Africa cost on average?

Home prices are always debatable because they fluctuate with interest rates, areas of interest or many other factors. According to research by Statista showing home prices in South Africa, a Johannesburg home costs around R1.2 million on average.

A graph representing average home prices in South Africa. Source: statista

People admired the home but thought it was out of their financial reach

@JustClara commented:

"I was busy thinking that’s not too bad for R2mil but it ain’t in my account tho, it’s somewhere don’t know where tho"

@__luyanda__ said:

"Here in Cape Town, this would cost 10mil. Stunning"

"Me with R300 in my account: “I could buy this” "

@Khanyisile added:

"I love this for me. I hope God sees my comment"

@king_lesh2 said:

"2 million. Moer. I need change jobs"

@mahlatse makgatho mused:

"Let's Airbnb that home it can make much more"

@okandabezithashan said:

"My bank says girl, you won't afford this"

@Cristianel Khumalo said:

"Price is wild bro"

