Two pythons almost snacked with domestic animals after they attacked two animals in the North West

One python swallowed a pit bull, and another tried to swallow a goat last week Friday

Netizens made jokes about the situation, and some commented on how they would react

Two snakes that swallowed a pitbull and a goat made South Africans laugh. Images: Altah Shah/500 px via Getty Images and Critter Chronicles/Facebook

Two pythons attacked domestic animals in the North West. One swallowed a dog, and the other tried to eat a goat. South Africans found the incident hilarious, and some commented on their actions in the same situation.

Python swallows a pitbull

TimesLIVE reported that animal rescue services were called to the scene at the Pilanesburg Reserve last Friday, 12 January. The owner allegedly heard her pit bull crying in pain, and when he went to investigate why the dog was crying like this, he found that a python had swallowed it.

As soon as Jac-Louis Horn from Critter Chronicles went to rescue the snake, the 4.1-metre python allegedly spat the dog out. His snake-catching activities were not over for the night. A short while after rescuing the dog, he received another call nearby where the owner caught another python trying to eat one of their goats. The goat was luckily spared after the snake was caught, and both pythons were released back into the Pilanesberg reserve.

The incidents entertained netizens

South Africans in the comment section remarked on what they would have done.

Charlie Dlamini said:

“Had it swallowed my dog, there would have been no relocation.”

Le Bo Simon Dikgale asked:

“I wonder what size the dog was. It couldn’t even run from a snake of this nature.”

Khathu Ishe Ndiitwani Mafadza wanted to know:

“How is the goat doing now?”

Mufasa Yi’ghost Yang’thola made a joke.

“That dog was wrong because it’s obvious he was shouting.”

Dess Gatta exclaimed:

“I hope it didn’t swallow John Wick’s dog and that football goat Lionel Messi.”

Snake kills matriculant in Mpumalanga

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a snake bit a matriculant from Mpumalanga last year.

The pupil was part of a camp which prepared them for the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examinations when she was allegedly bitten, succumbing to her injuries. South Africans mourned her death and slammed the school for not taking safety measures.

