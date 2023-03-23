A couple on holiday in the Kruger National Park unknowingly shared a room with a giant python

The Krugers spokesperson said that the Satara management was trimming trees around the unit to keep the wildlife out

The story set South Africans on edge, with many claiming they would never want to be caught in that situation

MPUMALANGA - One couple's experience at a camp in the Kruger National is terrifying enough to make the hair on the back of South Africans' necks stand up.

A python slithered into the room as an unsuspecting couple in the Kruger National Park: Mica Bafatakis/ Facebook & stock image

Mica Bafatakis was enjoying a getaway with her boyfriend at the Satara camp when she discovered a python had slithered into the couple's room and spent the night with them.

Python visits couple in bedroom at Kruger National Park's Satara camp

The way Bafatakis discovered the python is the things nightmares are made of. The visitor detailed how she found the python on the SANParks Facebook page.

Bafatakis wrote that she and her boyfriend decided to lie down in the bedroom during the afternoon. Water suddenly fell from the ceiling onto the boyfriend's leg, but they thought little of it and reported a leak to the reception.

The couple left the room to get a beer. Upon returning to the room, Bafatakis had a gut feeling to double-check the roof, and what she saw was chilling.

Bafatakis wrote:

"When I looked up it was a python on our roof, we slept with it the previous night.”

It turns out that what the couple had suspected was a water leak was actually liquid from the python.

The couple notified management, and rangers were called to attend to the snake. The Satara camp offered Bafatakis and her boyfriend another room which they accepted and checked out the following day.

Kruger National Park implements measures to keep wildlife outdoors

Kruger National Park spokesperson Isaac Phaalha said that though this is not the first time a visitor has found a snake in a bedroom, Phaahla assured that the incident doesn't happen often.

The spokesperson said that management is pruning the trees close to units and closing holes in thatch roofs to ensure that wildlife stays outside, TimesLIVE reported.

Mzansi is terrified by the Kruger National Park python incident

Below are some comments:

Hlengiwe Zondi said:

"That was going to be the end of the vacation for me."

Babalwa Edgar exclaimed:

"Hectic! Miss me in such places."

Courage Sithole commented:

"I see the comments here take this like some part of fun and adventure...This is a python...We can only be thankful they escaped unhurt... This isn't some child play story."

Clint Tatchell joked:

"They are so lucky the python wasn't hungry."

Simele 'Sim' Mkunqwana added:

"Bloody hell!! Sounds like something straight out of a horror movie."

Rendani Tambani claimed:

"There are brave. I was not gonna sleep there even when they offered another unit"

Sharynn Harper stated:

"I would have been packed in 2 minutes and slept in the car."

