A Twitter video of a snake being cooked left many people disturbed by how the meal was looking over the video

A lady said she was getting her met ready, and people were horrified to see that she was braaing a serpent

People expressed their disgust, and many people felt squeamish after seeing the dead snake still move

A Twitter user said a disturbing video of snake parts over a braai rack. The technique was about to be roasted, and the woman wanted people to see the cooking process.

A woman on Twitter cooked a snake over a flame and people were disturbed to see it moving over the coals. Image: Twitter/KeletsoMss

Online users were disturbed as the woman claimed that the meat is delicious. People left comments expressing their horror over seeing how snake meat cooks.

Woman cooking snake scares tweeps

A woman on Twitter, @KeletsoMss, claimed she was cooking a snake. The woman's video shows how the snake meat was moving as it got in contact with heat. Watch the video below:

Twitter users disturbed by sight of cooking viper

Many people wondered if the snake was still alive as they saw the reflexes respond to the flames. Other people ask the lady questions about why she's eating the meat, and she responded that it is like any other source of protein.

@Jagman4sho commented:

"No Keletso. The bloody thing is trying to climb off the grill. You ever see a lamb chop try to run off the braai sessie?"

@likongheqing1 commented:

"Why is it turning on its own, isn't it dead?"

TrillasonKweya1 commented:

"I am not against eating most things, but I ask myself about the leisure drive behind it. Making things we rather eat as staples, foods we use when we need them as a supplement."

@m_pressi commented:

"Surely this is Satanism?"

@G_M_Dlamini commented:

"My skin is crawling already."

