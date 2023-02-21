A snake that was getting down from a structure took bites of itself in a video that has many people wondering if something was wrong with it

Online users joked about seeing the snake get confused and hurt itself while trying to get down from where it was

The online video attracted millions of views as people tried to make sense of why the snake pit itself

A snake went viral on social media after biting itself,. The snake's strange behaviour had many people in stitches.

One snake took two strikes at its own body after thinking its tail is something to fear. Image: @fun_animals9

People commented on the video with thoughts about why the viper would take a strike at its own body. The video garnered over 100 000 likes and thousands of comments from puzzled peeps.

Snake hanging from truck mistakes itself as threat

A video of a snake shared by @fun_animals9 slithering down a vehicle and mistaking its own tail and something to attack, watch the bizarre video:

Snakes self-harm has peeps cracking jokes

Online users could not help but wonder why the snake got confused. While snakes are usually scary for people, this clip was hilarious to many. Peeps joked that the snake couldn't even trust itself.

Sheila Sheila commented:

"I really want to know what happened next."

lovemore commented:

"The same way I bit my tongue."

reinaldolopez749 commented:

"That's my mother-in-law injecting her own venom,."

brangusbrats commented:

"That's some serious confusion."

erotjoshua commented:

"Will it survive its own venom?"

Richard Bello commented:

"Bro forgot how to snake."

Tunde Moore commented:

"This is how our enemies will hurt their self because of us."

Meg commented:

"He doesn’t trust his own self."

