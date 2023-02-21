A man took hold of his snake and showed people just how well the slithering creature could swim

The TikTok video of the long snake swimming in a pool went viral as people gave their thoughts about the spectacle

People reacted to the video, and many expressed their horror over the terrifying clip that caught a lot of attention

A man showing how well snakes swim got millions of views on TikTok. The video shows the snake comfortable getting into the water and moving its tail.

A man got millions of TikTok views when he carried a snake into a special pool for a quick swim. Image: TikTok/theblackivory

The video had many people horrified. Online users commented on the video with many jokes about the man's bravery.

Snakekeeper shows pet serpent enjoying pool specially made for it

A video on TikTok by @theblackivory, a snake enthusiast who set a snake down into a swimming pool, went viral. Bystanders in the video were scared to see the serpent swim around the pool, as one lady said she would be nervous to see it elsewhere.

The snake lover assured people that the snake was in a pool that would not hurt it. Watch the video below:

Snake video has people uneasy about viper's agility in water

Snakes terrify online users, and many people expressed how scary the video was. People in the comments could not stop raving about the snake and how they would never touch it like the TikTokker did.

Kubzy Sunday commented:

"It could never be me."

jaid commented:

"Absolutely not."

Wikikid commented:

"Straight up this man is giving these snakes the best possible life. Can tell you care for them how someone else would care for a dog. Respect fam."

serenity commented:

"In Africa we call it witchcraft."

kahleiaeloria commented:

"Him so pretty. Snake and owner."

margamondragn commented:

"Is it only African snakes that are harmful because I don’t understand."

Lady tries to move python with hands and gets attacked, peeps have jokes

Briefly News reported that one woman went viral on TikTok after trying to touch a python. The video shows how the lady wanted to cross the road where the snake was peacefully lying.

Online users were in disbelief over what the woman tried to do to get the snake to move out of the way. People were amused that the lady was surprised that the snake acted out when touched on it.

A TikTok video shows how a woman grabbed a python's tail to move it from the road. The python tries to strike her, and she jumps away.

