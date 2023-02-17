One energetic guy gave a fantastic performance in a video that was posted on TikTok and was a hit

The clip went viral on the social media platform where dancing to amapiano is popular, and only the best stand out

Online users could not stop praising the young man for displaying immense talent in the dance routine

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One man danced to a South African beat, but incorporated signature moves from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The man's dance break had many people cheering for him.

South Africans were thoroughly impressed that someone could do Michael Jackson's moves while playing a proudly South African beat. Image: TikTok/mikephiri01

Source: UGC

Online users who came across his video could not deny that the young man had some serious talent. People flooded the comments to rave about the man's moves.

One guy went viral on TikTok for doing Michael Jackson moves

A clip on TikTok shows a gent dancing to amapiano by doing a flawless moonwalk. The video got millions of views as people couldn't get over how smooth he was.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans react to men's impressive rhythm

Mzansi enjoys a good dance video, and people could not stop praising the young man for being an impeccable dancer. Many people compared his talent to the late Michael Jackson.

phathi_miya commented:

"The moon walk."

MamokgothuM commented:

"Even the King of Pop MJ never did it like this Saan o ntja. [You are the top dawg.["

originall3on commented:

"South African Micheal Jackson."

Lisa commented:

"South Africa is a country of happy people no matter what is happening around us."

zwivhuyq

"That moonwalk was clean."

Thobo commented:

"No place like South Africa."

Bacardi dance by girl in Catholic school goes viral, SA applauds moves

Briefly News reported that one CBC student went viral for busting some Bacardi dance moves on social media. The TikTok video had many people cheering because of her talent.

Online users could not help but be amazed after seeing this girl take to the dance floor. The girl in the video clearly had a reputation for being the best dancer, as her friends insisted she busts some moves.

A video posted by @mbali.mthethwa shows the CBC student who went viral after doing some of the most popular dances in South Africa. In a video, one girl is brought to the stage by a friend, and she does various moves, including Bacardi and vosho.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News