A man on TikTok went viral after doing an awesome dance that left many people thinking and he wasn't human

Online users were in disbelief at a man who moved exactly like an Android while doing some popping and locking to the "Robot Roboto" part of the hit song 'Salary Salary'

The video caught people's attention, and many of them claimed that the guy must have had some supernatural influence

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

People were amused after seeing a man dance like a robot. The men's movement was so realistic that many people thought he was not even a person.

A man showed people that he can dance like a robot to 'Salary Salary' by Robot Boii and people doubted that he was human. Image: @lyricaljey09

Source: UGC

People who saw the video joked after they realised the man was showing off his dance skills. The man got thousands of likes as people could not stop gushing over him.

Man's roboto dance to Robot Boii's hit song and impresses South Africans

A man @lyricaljey09 went viral on TikTok with his robotic moves. People in the comments were in disbelief as they saw how the man moved flawlessly like a robot. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi compliments man who can dance like a robot

Mzansi loves dance videos, and people had jokes about the man. Some said they would have to investigate and work to find out how he made such a flawless illusion with his dance. People joked about the man using witchcraft.

Andiswa commented:

"Wait umuntu lo? [Is this a person?]."

sbosh commented:

"Aybo I robot ngempela leli.[This is a real robot.]"

khosielihleyandah commented:

"You sprinkled some witchcraft here. This is extremely beautiful."

Pebetse commented:

"My people, please be patient while I still investigate how he does this."

boysforlife40 commented:

"My son said 'he is a real robot.'"

"MJ never did it like this": Man's moonwalk to amapiano goes viral, SA stans

Briefly News previously reported that one man danced to a South African beat but incorporated signature moves from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The man's dance break had many people cheering for him.

Online users who came across his video could not deny that the young man had some serious talent. People flooded the comments to rave about the man's moves.

A clip on TikTok shows a gent dancing to amapiano by doing a flawless moonwalk. The video got millions of views as people couldn't get over how smooth he was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News