A toddler left many people on social media in their feelings after he was seen crying for his mom

In the TikTok video, the woman revealed she was going back to res, which prompted her son's reaction

South Africans reacted to the woman's clip as they flooded her comments section, expressing their thoughts while others cracked jokes

A young mom showed the world how her toddler behaves when she has to go back to her student accommodation.

A young mom took to TikTok to showcase how her baby cried as she left for uni. Image: @mazieyy

Baby cries as mom goes back to rest

The footage shared by @mazieyy on TikTok shows a little boy sitting on the floor, crying hysterically as his mom heads out to rest. The video gathered over 567K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the platform. The student revealed that she had a child when she was a teenager.

The clip of the toddler crying left many people in their feelings while others cracked jokes in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's clip

Many people took to the woman's comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply poked fun at the little toddler, saying:

Patiencesibeko0 said:

"I know a paid actor when I see one."

Sthandwasamy wrote:

"This is the best one for this challenge."

Lethabo shared:

"My little brother does this, mara yena he doesn't protect his head."

Handipha added:

"The falling is so dramatic I can't."

Belinda_bumble commented:

"You know what? I didn't laugh because I have twin nephews, and when I had to leave the yard, the drama."

Kiran_ngcobo said:

"Bro I shouldn't be laughing this hard."

Similobae poked fun at the little boy, saying:

"He understood the assignment."

