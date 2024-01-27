A little baby was a viral sensation after her mother recorded their conversation before she had to go to school

The child was supposed to leave but she was very sad about it and she made sure that her mother knew it

Online users were touched as the little kid got emotional in the video while her mother gave her words of encouragement

A little child became a viral sensation. The cutie was supposed to go to school, but she tried to convince her mother otherwise.

A TikTok video shows a child crying just before school asking to stay home. Image: @arenese_j

Source: TikTok

The video of the kid and her mother received over 100,000 likes. Thousands of comments from people who thought they were adorable

Kid cries over school day

A kid in a TikTok video by @arenese_j cried that she didn't want to go to school. The mother argued that she was a big girl and could do it. In response, she asked if she was still the mother's baby, and many people were moved.

Watch the video below:

SA touched by cute child

Many people in the common submitted that they would not have forced the child to go to school. Others gave tips about children with separation anxiety.

L ᥫ᭡ commented:

"That would be our queue to go home and watch Ms Rachel please."

sphesihle wrote:

"Both of us would be crying & going to get McDonald’s on the way home."

justyourlover said:

"Yeah we going right back home ✋we'll try again next year."

Lakhiwe admitted:

"Yho my heart I would have went home with her."

Zainy agreed:

"'No I'm your baby' would’ve sent me home with my child.️ Ohhh mama."

Krak Nicholson advised:

"Give the kids something of yours. Hair clip, bangle etc. Ask them to keep it for u til u come back. It works. It's a reassurance."

Source: Briefly News