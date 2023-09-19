A South African teenager who recently moved to the US shared his eventful first day of high school on TikTok

The main difference between high school in America and high school in South Africa is the level of flexibility and choice that is offered to students

Many South Africans found @k1llcharly's first day of school in the US amusing and responded with banter to the post

A South African teenager who recently moved abroad took to social media to share how he found his first day of high school in America.

A Mzansi teenager shares snippets from his eventful first of high school in the US. Image: @k1llcharly/TikTok

Mzansi teen shares eventful 1st of school in the US

A post by @k1llcharly on TikTok features a slideshow of images showing some highlights of his day, such as having algebra for the first period, forgetting to charge his Dell Chromebook, experiencing a fire drill, struggling to socialise with his peers and hiding in the toilet as well as having lunch in the cafeteria among other eventful activities.

He also joked about adapting to everyone speaking like a 'skrr skrr' and being accidentally put in a class for English as a second language.

See the TikTok post here.

How school in SA differs from school in the US

The main difference between high school in America and high school in South Africa is the flexibility and choice offered to students. According to American Homeschoolers, American students have more options in terms of their curriculum and extracurricular activities, while South African students have a more standardised experience.

There are also a number of other smaller differences between high schools in America and high schools in South Africa. For example, American high schools typically have more resources, such as libraries and technology labs. American high schools also tend to be larger than South African high schools.

South Africans react with humour to teen's American school experience

Many netizens were amused by @k1llcharly's first day of school in the US and responded with banter to the post.

Zama commented:

"Woza ekhaya wena."

Tumelo Elton replied:

"The Ghost Hlubi level prank."

Kgomotso replied:

"Yoh, I moved too! It gets better, I promise you, befriend the umlungus."

KRATOS commented:

"English class is the worst of your worries. At least you don't have to worry about loadshedding ."

rere ke yena ! said:

"'I'm not Joseph Dary baba.'" STOP THE BUS, WHERE ARE WE GOING ."

Nutty808 said:

"Imagine everyone around you talking like a skrr skrr I feel your pain."

Leeeee commented:

"Kanti, those corridors from movies really exist? Even the chairs and stuff, the cafeteria is a real thing. I'm so invested in this."

