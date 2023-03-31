One video on TikTok of a giant snake in a person's house left many people terrified after seeing how it made itself comfy

The clip shows the snake finding a good hiding spot in the person's home in a place that had TikTok users terrified

People commented on the video to express how scary it was to see that the snake found its way indoors

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Many people commented on a video showing a real snake. The serpent found a comfortable place to be in a bathroom.

A huge snake entered a toilet bowl, and online peeps were scared. Image: TikTok/@appel74

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes and comments from terrified online users. The snake videos had many people feeling nervous.

Python disappearing into toilet fascinates TikTok viewers

A video on TikTok by @appel74 shows a python making its way into a toilet. Many people were amazed to see how the viper fit its whole body inside.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on scary snake video

Snakes often go viral, and many admitted that this scene was scary. Animals always terrify people like that. Many said that they were nervous about using their toilets.

@leethehumble commented:

"Now why would you do this? I'm about to start using a bedside commode from now on."

@smurfxttx commented:

"Meinnn, I'm not going to the toilet after watching this."

@mdmtinisaleh commented:

"Scares me every time if I sit on the toilet, I keep peeping."

@annmarie0745 commented:

"I always keep looking in mine too before I use it. I am scared of snakes.

@dymondjohnson06 commented:

"Where did it go? I am already afraid when I am on the toilet. This makes it worse."

@malindy70 commented:

"l'm watching this video. l'm on the toilet. l just jumped out."

Snake farm goes viral as clip of vipers at feeding time leaves peeps terrified

Briefly News reported that a bunch of snakes went viral on TikTok. A video shows how they are kept on a farm altogether in a room.

The man in the video was doing his duty as a snake keeper to hundreds of snakes. People commented to express how terrified they were.

The TikTok clip shows red meat was served to the snakes. According to Reptile Room, snakes do not commonly eat meat as they prefer to consume their prey whole.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News