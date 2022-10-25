An Afro-Ukrainian MP and Olympic gold medalist has called on South Africa to take a firm stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Zhan Beleniuk made the plea while visiting the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town

Belenuik's calls to action come as SA has abstained from United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion

CAPE TOWN - A Ukrainian MP, Zhan Beleniuk, has called on South Africa to abandon its neutral stance on Russia's invasion of the sovereign nation.

Afro-Ukrainian MP Zhan Beleniuk has called on SA to end its neutral stance on the Russian invasion. Image: Supplied

Belenuik, who is also an Olympic wrestling champion, made the plea while visiting the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on Thurday, 20 October.

Belenuik was adorned in a T-shirt that read, "I'm Afro-Ukraininan", eluding his embodiment of the transcontinental unity the young MP is trying to foster. Born to a Rwandan father and a Ukrainian mother, Belenuik said it is time for Ukraine and African countries to develop relationships.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Belenuik called for a huge diplomatic coalition to condemn Russia and stop the obliteration of Ukraine.

Belenuik added:

"If Russia stops [the] war, war is stopped. If Ukraine stops protecting their land, Ukraine will stop existing."

The Afro-Ukrainian MP's calls to action come as intensified Russian missile airstrikes have damaged critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Many Ukrainian citizens do not have access to basic human rights such as electricity. Dzvinka Kachur, honorary president of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa, says since 10 October, 30% of Ukrainian power stations have been destroyed, SABC News reported.

This poses a serious challenge as the country is on the cusp of winter when temperatures often drop to -20°C. Ukrainians depend on electricity, especially in winter when people can freeze to death in below-zero temperatures. Belenuik decried the reality many Ukrainian citizens face, adding that Ukrainians are hostages in a difficult situation.

According to Daily Maverick, South Africa has foregone every United Nations General Assembly resolution criticising Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Phumi Nhlapo, COO of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, said SA's neutrality on Russia's invasion was very disappointing as the war would have been something Archbishop Desmond Tutu would have spoken out against.

Madagascar minister fired for voting to condemn Russia’s takeover of Ukraine, netizens say “He’s a hero”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Madagascar’s foreign affairs minister was recently sacked for voting on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution.

The vote was held to condemn Russia’s referendums to occupy four regions in Ukraine.

Madagascar’s President Andriy Rajoelina fired minister Richard Randriamandrato for voting in support of the resolution that reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

