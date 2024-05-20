Ashton Kutcher's net worth: A peek at his ventures and fortune

Ashton Kutcher is best known for his roles in Hollywood, but acting is just a small part of his extensive resume. He is among the few celebrities with lucrative Silicon Valley investments. Keep reading for more on Ashton Kutcher's net worth today.

Ashton Kutcher during the Milken Institute Global Conference (L) and the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony (R). Photo: Jerod Harris/Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Kutcher had his breakout role in 'That '70s Show', where he also met his wife, Mila Kunis. He went on to become one of the highest-paid TV stars with his role on Two and a Half Men and later The Ranch. He has also made a significant impact as a technology investor in start-ups alongside his long-term business partner, Guy Oseary.

Ashton Kutcher's profile summary

Full name Christopher Ashton Kutcher Date of birth February 7, 1978 Age 46 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Irish, Czech, and German roots Religion Catholic Height 6 feet 2.5 inches (1.89 m/189 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Mila Kunis (2015 to date), Demi Moore (2005-2013) Children Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood Parents Larry M. Kutcher, Diane Finnegan Siblings Tausha and Michael Education University of Iowa (Biomedical Engineering-dropped out) Profession Actor, producer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Ashton Kutcher's net worth in 2024

The actor has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has made his fortune from his multifaceted career.

How did Ashton Kutcher become a billionaire?

The actor has not reached the billion-dollar mark yet, but he has built his multi-million-dollar empire through various ventures. His main source of income comes from acting and investing.

Top 5 facts about actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Ashton Kutcher's acting career

Kutcher started his career as a model while studying at the University of Iowa. He dropped out and moved to New York, where he signed up with Next Modelling Agency. He appeared in several commercials for Calvin Klein and had modelling gigs in Milan and Paris.

He then decided to try acting and moved to Los Angeles. He landed his first major role in 1998 as Michael Kelso on That '70s Show. Ashton Kutcher has since worked on several films and TV shows.

Film/TV show Year Role Your Place or Mine 2023 Peter That '90s Show 2023 Michael Kelso Vengeance 2022 Qiunten The Ranch 2016-2020 Colt Two and a Half Men 2011-2015 Walden Schmidt No Strings Attached 2011 Adam Franklin What Happens in Vegas 2011 Jack Fuller Just Married 2003 Tom Leezak My Boss's Daughter 2003 Tom Stansfield Dude, Where's My Car? 2000 Jesse Montgomery III That '70s Show 1998-2006 Michael Kelso

Ashton Kutcher's investments

The Ranch star has made several successful investments through his venture capital firms, A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures. He co-founded A-Grade in 2010 alongside entertainment manager Guy Oseary. In 2015, the business partners co-founded Sound Ventures to invest in fintech and tech start-ups.

Oseary and Ashton Kutcher's Uber investment was just $500,000 when they started in 2011 and is currently over 100 times more. The two were also among early investors in Skype, Airbnb, Foursquare, and Spotify.

The actor has been part of the digital currency revolution since 2013. His wife, Mila Kunis, said during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she thought her husband's decision to invest in Bitcoin was horrible when he first talked to her about the idea.

He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency'. I was like, 'Well, I think this is a horrible idea'. And he went, 'Cool, we're investing in it'...So he didn't listen to me... I've never been happier to be wrong.

In early May 2023, Oseary and Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures launched a $240 million AI investment fund. The VC firm aims to use the fund to invest in AI companies at the foundation model layer.

Sound Ventures' current portfolio of AI companies includes StabilityAI, Anthropic, and OpenAI. The firm has invested in over 200 start-up tech companies since its launch.

Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher speaking onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY at The Manhattan Center in New York City. Photo: Brian Ach

Ashton Kutcher now acts for fun

The success of Ashton Kutcher's venture capital investments affords him the luxury of choosing the movies and TV shows he wants to be in. In his 2023 interview with Esquire, he revealed that he only wants to play meaningful characters.

Now, I can just worry about playing roles that I want to play...I want to tell stories that say something. I want to tell stories that deliver people joy. And I want to deliver stories that make people think. And I want to play characters that are fun to play.

Ashton Kutcher's house

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, own a modern farmhouse nicknamed KuKu Farm that sits on a 6-acre property in Beverly Hills. They built the property from the ground up.

The celebrity couple owns a beachfront property in Carpinteria, California, which they purchased in 2021 for $10 million. They listed the beach house on Airbnb in August 2023.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland. Photo: David Livingston

FAQs

Ashton Kutcher continues to cement his position as a forward-thinking investor in start-ups. Here are some frequently asked questions about his fortune;

Is Ashton Kutcher a billionaire?

The actor-turned-tech investor is not a billionaire yet. His net worth is currently estimated to be $200 million.

Who is richer, Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher?

Ashton Kutcher is wealthier than his wife, actress Mila Kunis, who has a net worth of around $75 million from her successful acting career. The couple's joint net worth is $275 million.

How much did Ashton Kutcher get paid for The Ranch?

Ashton Kutcher's salary on The Ranch was $800,000 per episode, according to ScreenRant. He previously earned a salary of $700,000 per episode ($15.4 million per season) on Two and A Half Men.

Does Ashton Kutcher own Airbnb?

The actor does not own Airbnb but is one of the investors. He made early investments in both Uber and Airbnb through his venture capital funds, A-Grade Investments and Sound Venture.

What companies does Ashton Kutcher own?

Ashton Kutcher's companies include his two co-owned venture capital firms, A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures. Through them, he and his partner Oseary have made lucrative investments in several companies.

Ashton Kutcher during the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine' at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Ashton Kutcher's net worth today reflects his remarkable journey from working as a model and actor to a savvy venture capitalist. The Iowa native has also been recognized for his contributions to humanitarian projects.

