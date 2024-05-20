Global site navigation

Ashton Kutcher's net worth: A peek at his ventures and fortune
Ashton Kutcher's net worth: A peek at his ventures and fortune

by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Ashton Kutcher is best known for his roles in Hollywood, but acting is just a small part of his extensive resume. He is among the few celebrities with lucrative Silicon Valley investments. Keep reading for more on Ashton Kutcher's net worth today.

Ashton Kutcher's net worth
Ashton Kutcher during the Milken Institute Global Conference (L) and the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony (R). Photo: Jerod Harris/Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Kutcher had his breakout role in 'That '70s Show', where he also met his wife, Mila Kunis. He went on to become one of the highest-paid TV stars with his role on Two and a Half Men and later The Ranch. He has also made a significant impact as a technology investor in start-ups alongside his long-term business partner, Guy Oseary. 

Ashton Kutcher's profile summary

Full nameChristopher Ashton Kutcher
Date of birthFebruary 7, 1978
Age46 years old in 2024
Birth signAquarius
Place of birthCedar Rapids, Iowa, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed Irish, Czech, and German roots
ReligionCatholic
Height6 feet 2.5 inches (1.89 m/189 cm)
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
WifeMila Kunis (2015 to date), Demi Moore (2005-2013)
ChildrenWyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood
ParentsLarry M. Kutcher, Diane Finnegan
SiblingsTausha and Michael
EducationUniversity of Iowa (Biomedical Engineering-dropped out)
ProfessionActor, producer, entrepreneur
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)Facebook

Ashton Kutcher's net worth in 2024

The actor has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has made his fortune from his multifaceted career

How did Ashton Kutcher become a billionaire?

The actor has not reached the billion-dollar mark yet, but he has built his multi-million-dollar empire through various ventures. His main source of income comes from acting and investing.

Ashton Kutcher's facts
Top 5 facts about actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Ashton Kutcher's acting career

Kutcher started his career as a model while studying at the University of Iowa. He dropped out and moved to New York, where he signed up with Next Modelling Agency. He appeared in several commercials for Calvin Klein and had modelling gigs in Milan and Paris. 

He then decided to try acting and moved to Los Angeles. He landed his first major role in 1998 as Michael Kelso on That '70s Show. Ashton Kutcher has since worked on several films and TV shows.

Film/TV showYearRole
Your Place or Mine2023Peter
That '90s Show2023Michael Kelso
Vengeance2022Qiunten
The Ranch2016-2020Colt
Two and a Half Men2011-2015Walden Schmidt
No Strings Attached2011Adam Franklin
What Happens in Vegas2011Jack Fuller
Just Married2003Tom Leezak
My Boss's Daughter2003Tom Stansfield
Dude, Where's My Car?2000Jesse Montgomery III
That '70s Show1998-2006Michael Kelso

Ashton Kutcher's investments

The Ranch star has made several successful investments through his venture capital firms, A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures. He co-founded A-Grade in 2010 alongside entertainment manager Guy Oseary. In 2015, the business partners co-founded Sound Ventures to invest in fintech and tech start-ups. 

Oseary and Ashton Kutcher's Uber investment was just $500,000 when they started in 2011 and is currently over 100 times more. The two were also among early investors in Skype, Airbnb, Foursquare, and Spotify. 

The actor has been part of the digital currency revolution since 2013. His wife, Mila Kunis, said during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she thought her husband's decision to invest in Bitcoin was horrible when he first talked to her about the idea. 

He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency'. I was like, 'Well, I think this is a horrible idea'. And he went, 'Cool, we're investing in it'...So he didn't listen to me... I've never been happier to be wrong. 

In early May 2023, Oseary and Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures launched a $240 million AI investment fund. The VC firm aims to use the fund to invest in AI companies at the foundation model layer.  

Sound Ventures' current portfolio of AI companies includes StabilityAI, Anthropic, and OpenAI. The firm has invested in over 200 start-up tech companies since its launch.

Ashton Kutcher and business partner Guy Oseary
Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher speaking onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY at The Manhattan Center in New York City. Photo: Brian Ach
Source: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher now acts for fun 

The success of Ashton Kutcher's venture capital investments affords him the luxury of choosing the movies and TV shows he wants to be in. In his 2023 interview with Esquire, he revealed that he only wants to play meaningful characters. 

Now, I can just worry about playing roles that I want to play...I want to tell stories that say something. I want to tell stories that deliver people joy. And I want to deliver stories that make people think. And I want to play characters that are fun to play. 

Ashton Kutcher's house 

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, own a modern farmhouse nicknamed KuKu Farm that sits on a 6-acre property in Beverly Hills. They built the property from the ground up. 

The celebrity couple owns a beachfront property in Carpinteria, California, which they purchased in 2021 for $10 million. They listed the beach house on Airbnb in August 2023.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland. Photo: David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Ashton Kutcher continues to cement his position as a forward-thinking investor in start-ups. Here are some frequently asked questions about his fortune; 

Is Ashton Kutcher a billionaire? 

The actor-turned-tech investor is not a billionaire yet. His net worth is currently estimated to be $200 million. 

Who is richer, Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher? 

Ashton Kutcher is wealthier than his wife, actress Mila Kunis, who has a net worth of around $75 million from her successful acting career. The couple's joint net worth is $275 million. 

How much did Ashton Kutcher get paid for The Ranch

Ashton Kutcher's salary on The Ranch was $800,000 per episode, according to ScreenRant. He previously earned a salary of $700,000 per episode ($15.4 million per season) on Two and A Half Men. 

Does Ashton Kutcher own Airbnb?

The actor does not own Airbnb but is one of the investors. He made early investments in both Uber and Airbnb through his venture capital funds, A-Grade Investments and Sound Venture. 

What companies does Ashton Kutcher own? 

Ashton Kutcher's companies include his two co-owned venture capital firms, A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures. Through them, he and his partner Oseary have made lucrative investments in several companies.

Ashton Kutcher at Your Place or Mine premiere
Ashton Kutcher during the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine' at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher's net worth today reflects his remarkable journey from working as a model and actor to a savvy venture capitalist. The Iowa native has also been recognized for his contributions to humanitarian projects. 

