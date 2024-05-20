Ashton Kutcher's net worth: A peek at his ventures and fortune
Ashton Kutcher is best known for his roles in Hollywood, but acting is just a small part of his extensive resume. He is among the few celebrities with lucrative Silicon Valley investments. Keep reading for more on Ashton Kutcher's net worth today.
Kutcher had his breakout role in 'That '70s Show', where he also met his wife, Mila Kunis. He went on to become one of the highest-paid TV stars with his role on Two and a Half Men and later The Ranch. He has also made a significant impact as a technology investor in start-ups alongside his long-term business partner, Guy Oseary.
Ashton Kutcher's profile summary
|Full name
|Christopher Ashton Kutcher
|Date of birth
|February 7, 1978
|Age
|46 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed Irish, Czech, and German roots
|Religion
|Catholic
|Height
|6 feet 2.5 inches (1.89 m/189 cm)
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Mila Kunis (2015 to date), Demi Moore (2005-2013)
|Children
|Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood
|Parents
|Larry M. Kutcher, Diane Finnegan
|Siblings
|Tausha and Michael
|Education
|University of Iowa (Biomedical Engineering-dropped out)
|Profession
|Actor, producer, entrepreneur
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)Facebook
Ashton Kutcher's net worth in 2024
The actor has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has made his fortune from his multifaceted career.
How did Ashton Kutcher become a billionaire?
The actor has not reached the billion-dollar mark yet, but he has built his multi-million-dollar empire through various ventures. His main source of income comes from acting and investing.
Ashton Kutcher's acting career
Kutcher started his career as a model while studying at the University of Iowa. He dropped out and moved to New York, where he signed up with Next Modelling Agency. He appeared in several commercials for Calvin Klein and had modelling gigs in Milan and Paris.
He then decided to try acting and moved to Los Angeles. He landed his first major role in 1998 as Michael Kelso on That '70s Show. Ashton Kutcher has since worked on several films and TV shows.
|Film/TV show
|Year
|Role
|Your Place or Mine
|2023
|Peter
|That '90s Show
|2023
|Michael Kelso
|Vengeance
|2022
|Qiunten
|The Ranch
|2016-2020
|Colt
|Two and a Half Men
|2011-2015
|Walden Schmidt
|No Strings Attached
|2011
|Adam Franklin
|What Happens in Vegas
|2011
|Jack Fuller
|Just Married
|2003
|Tom Leezak
|My Boss's Daughter
|2003
|Tom Stansfield
|Dude, Where's My Car?
|2000
|Jesse Montgomery III
|That '70s Show
|1998-2006
|Michael Kelso
Ashton Kutcher's investments
The Ranch star has made several successful investments through his venture capital firms, A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures. He co-founded A-Grade in 2010 alongside entertainment manager Guy Oseary. In 2015, the business partners co-founded Sound Ventures to invest in fintech and tech start-ups.
Oseary and Ashton Kutcher's Uber investment was just $500,000 when they started in 2011 and is currently over 100 times more. The two were also among early investors in Skype, Airbnb, Foursquare, and Spotify.
The actor has been part of the digital currency revolution since 2013. His wife, Mila Kunis, said during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she thought her husband's decision to invest in Bitcoin was horrible when he first talked to her about the idea.
He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency'. I was like, 'Well, I think this is a horrible idea'. And he went, 'Cool, we're investing in it'...So he didn't listen to me... I've never been happier to be wrong.
In early May 2023, Oseary and Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures launched a $240 million AI investment fund. The VC firm aims to use the fund to invest in AI companies at the foundation model layer.
Sound Ventures' current portfolio of AI companies includes StabilityAI, Anthropic, and OpenAI. The firm has invested in over 200 start-up tech companies since its launch.
Ashton Kutcher now acts for fun
The success of Ashton Kutcher's venture capital investments affords him the luxury of choosing the movies and TV shows he wants to be in. In his 2023 interview with Esquire, he revealed that he only wants to play meaningful characters.
Now, I can just worry about playing roles that I want to play...I want to tell stories that say something. I want to tell stories that deliver people joy. And I want to deliver stories that make people think. And I want to play characters that are fun to play.
Ashton Kutcher's house
Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, own a modern farmhouse nicknamed KuKu Farm that sits on a 6-acre property in Beverly Hills. They built the property from the ground up.
The celebrity couple owns a beachfront property in Carpinteria, California, which they purchased in 2021 for $10 million. They listed the beach house on Airbnb in August 2023.
FAQs
Ashton Kutcher continues to cement his position as a forward-thinking investor in start-ups. Here are some frequently asked questions about his fortune;
Is Ashton Kutcher a billionaire?
The actor-turned-tech investor is not a billionaire yet. His net worth is currently estimated to be $200 million.
Who is richer, Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher?
Ashton Kutcher is wealthier than his wife, actress Mila Kunis, who has a net worth of around $75 million from her successful acting career. The couple's joint net worth is $275 million.
How much did Ashton Kutcher get paid for The Ranch?
Ashton Kutcher's salary on The Ranch was $800,000 per episode, according to ScreenRant. He previously earned a salary of $700,000 per episode ($15.4 million per season) on Two and A Half Men.
Does Ashton Kutcher own Airbnb?
The actor does not own Airbnb but is one of the investors. He made early investments in both Uber and Airbnb through his venture capital funds, A-Grade Investments and Sound Venture.
What companies does Ashton Kutcher own?
Ashton Kutcher's companies include his two co-owned venture capital firms, A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures. Through them, he and his partner Oseary have made lucrative investments in several companies.
Ashton Kutcher's net worth today reflects his remarkable journey from working as a model and actor to a savvy venture capitalist. The Iowa native has also been recognized for his contributions to humanitarian projects.
