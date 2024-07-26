The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games comes with different excitement compared to the previous editions

The event will be making history with loads of innovations added to the ceremony for the enjoyment of fans and athletes

This year's edition tournament curtain raiser will be the first of its kind in the history of the biggest sporting festival

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is slated for Friday, July 26, 2024, and it will be unique compared to previous editions.

Olympic Games opening ceremonies are always anticipated by fans at the events and those at home to enjoy the memorable moments.

Light shows of the Eiffel Tower are performed during the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony rehearsals, which is to be held on July 26, in Paris, France. Photo: Aytac Unal.

When is the Olympics 2024

Despite some games already taking place, Paris 2024 is officially scheduled to take place from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Opening Ceremony Olympics 2024

This year's Olympic Games opening ceremony will be entirely different from previous editions. It will be the first time in history that the event will not take place inside a stadium.

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony will be held in the heart of the host city, the Seine River, with each country assigned boats to carry through the parade route.

According to the Olympics' official website, the boats assigned to each country are equipped with cameras so viewers at home and those at the parade ground can see the athletes up close.

This year's edition is breaking tradition. It's open to many spectators, coupled with eighty giant screens for viewers to get a better view and speakers placed in calculated corners for better enjoyment of the fans.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony route

The river parade will kick off at 7.30 p.m. CET, with athletes from different countries following the course of the Seine from East to West.

The parade will start from the Austerlitz bridge and go through to the two islands at the centre of Paris, the Ile Saint Louis and the Ile de la Cite, before passing through many bridges and gateways.

The parade distance is over 6 kilometres, which gives the athletes a chance to see some of the venues that will host games. It ends at the Iena Bridge before the finale at Trocadero.

All venues set to host events at 2024 Olympic games

According to Forbes, the Olympic Village is located approximately five miles North Paris.

