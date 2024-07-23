The United States rapper Snoop Dogg will be the star to carry the 2024 Olympics torch on Friday

Snoop Dogg will be joined by other French entertainers as they carry the torch ahead of the opening ceremony

The Grammy-nominated rapper will also be the commentator for the United States television channel NBC

The 2024 Olympics are fast approaching, and American rap star Snoop Dogg has been announced as the celebrity who will carry the flame through Saint-Denis on Friday,

US Rapper Snoop Dogg will carry the 2024 Olympics torch in Paris.

Snoop Dogg to carry Olympics torch

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker Snoop Dogg will signify the pivotal moment of the 2024 Olympics, which is carrying the torch.

The Olympic games are slated to start on 26 July 2024 in Paris, making this the third time the city hosted the games.

Other French entertainers, such as Laetitia Casta and MC Solaar, will carry the torch ahead of the opening ceremony in Saint-Denis.

Snoop Dogg to be special correspondent during Olympic games

The 17 time Grammy-nominated rapper, Snoop Dogg, was also announced as the correspondent for the United States television channel NBC.

Taking to Instagram, Snoop shared: "You ready? Paris 2024 Olympics, ya digg."

Netizens congratulates Snoop Dogg on new gig

Netizens congratulated the ionic rapper for his exciting new gig.

suckertom joked:

"But don't smoke the Olympic torch."

owenlyonsmusic added:

"We smoking that competition like a 5AM blunt."

camerongrant.budd shared:

"Ok sometimes you have to put the don Mathieson back in his place he respects me for it."

mcmegchad

"Yay, so exciting. Have a great time! You’re the best!!!"

ocalasni asked:

"What are you waiting for new album with Dre, Missionary?"

yan.m.photo mentioned:

"Did you bring some gin and juice can for us? We can’t buy it in France."

French athletes banned from wearing hijabs

In a previous report from Briefly News, French athletes who will be representing the country at the Paris Olympics have reportedly been banned from wearing hijabs during the games.

This was announced by the Minister for Sports and Head of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amelie Oudea-Castera.

The decision was, however, slammed by certain human rights groups, with the IOC providing clarification about athletes from other countries.

