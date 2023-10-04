Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg signed a Durban-born rapper called Phonixthecool

Phonixthecool announced on his Instagram timeline that Snoop took him under his wing

The South African rapper wrote a lengthy message where he expressed his gratitude

Snoop Dogg signed the Durban-born rapper Phonixthecool under his record label. Image: @phonixthecool, @snoopdogg

South African artists and rappers continue to fly the Mzansi flag higher and higher. Recently, a hip hop rapper was recognised by an American rap legend.

Snoop Dogg signs Phonixthecool

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has made the Mzansi headlines lately, the star recently opened his own record label a year and a half ago called Death Row Records.

This was after it was announced that he had joined the renowned hip hop label called Def Jam Recordings.

He topped the trending lists recently after news of him signing a South African rapper under his label circulated the social media streets and went viral.

Hailing from Durban, Phonixthecool announced the good news of him being signed under Snoop Dogg's record label on his Instagram timeline not long ago and wrote a lengthy message expressing his gratitude. The rapper shared a series of pictures and captioned them:

"I consistently maintain my faith and let God guide my path, and I've witnessed Him granting my most significant prayers, regardless of how ambitious they may seem or how distant I am from home.

"He is demonstrating that dreaming big and reaching the highest levels of achievement is possible, no matter the challenges I face daily. Although each day presents its own difficulties, unwavering faith, perseverance, and diligent effort will ultimately lead to rewards. Super excited about what lies ahead!"

Check out the post below:

Phonixthecool told Briefly News that Snoop Dogg had reached out to him three years ago, and their relationship has been great.

He said:

"Snoop Dogg reached out to me 3 years, and we’ve had a good relationship. and has been watching closely what I do, he’s my favourite rapper, so being under his wing now feels like a dream come true for me and with the style and sound I do, there’s no one more perfect to help shape my career."

Fans salute Phonixthecool for bagging this deal

Shortly after the rapper shared the news on his timeline, netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Check out the comments below:

yulii__ye said:

"The good God always fulfils your heart's desires in the fullness of time."

96krnk wrote:

"Let’s goooooooooo."

ayanda_jiya replied:

"F@#$ it up Phonix. Leave no crumbs behind."

lebokgothadi responded:

"That’s it, congratulations, my g."

fivedaystofriday said:

"Let’s go boy."

tarryn_tnt replied:

"Congratulations."

heyitspearlene said:

"Wow congratulations."

