DJ Melzi addressed the recent cheating scandal in an interview with Gogo Skhotheni, denying the reports and also clarifying that he has never been married

However, his responses left South Africans confused and unsatisfied, with social media users expressing frustration over his lack of clear answers and accountability

Many are demanding a second interview for a more coherent explanation

DJ Melzi has finally broken his silence over the cheating scandal that saw him trending on social media over the past few weeks. The star opened up about the matter during a recent candid interview with Gogo Skhotheni.

DJ Melzi finally addresses cheating scandal

South Africans have been eagerly waiting for DJ Melzi to give his side of the story after reports that he cheated on his girlfriend. Speaking during an interview with controversial sangoma Gogo Skhotheni on her show The Venting Podcast, Melzi poured cold water on the reports.

A short clip of the interview shared on Instagram also saw the DJ debunking the rumours that he is married saying he has never been married and tying the knot is not in any of his plans.

DJ Melzi's interview leaves Mzansi confused

Social media users who have been demanding answers from the star were left with more questions than answers after the interview. Fans said they could not understand where DJ Melzi was coming from.

Others are even demanding a second interview where he answers the questions clearly.

@pencil_lope said:

"The reasoning capacity is very concerning."

@dipuonkutha wrote:

"He’s not even making sense!"

@noelove_editress commented:

"Yah Khanyi Mbau Did Say Men Will Leave You In The Desert Without Water "

@hlompho_maseko noted:

"The problem here is the rest of you expecting a young man to behave like he is married. Motlogelleng aje botjha ba hae"

@6ipolar_said:

"I promise I'm not hearing him"

@kabeloleqhawe added:

"This one is not ready to admit he is wrong or even be accountable for his actions anyway let’s wait for the episode ❤️"

@avethandwa_clarke wrote:

"He said a whole lot of nothing "

