Platinum-selling Amapaino artist DJ Melzi is being accused of cheating on his hot wife, Andiswa Selepe

The star made news after a young woman shared about her mjolo experience, later claiming she was oblivious to his marital status

Soon trending on the streets of X, social media users weighed in, suggesting some reasons to justify his actions

Amapiano hitmaker DJ Melzi, born Tumelo Mphai, is caught up in a cheating scandal against his influencer wife, Andiswa Selepe, after his side-chick "accidentally" opened the lid to their relationship.

DJ Melzi has been caught up in a cheating scandal after his side-chick "accidentally" revealed their relationship online. Images: @bobby.grape_portraits, @lallah_top_model, @djmelzi_official_.

DJ Melzi's side-chick confirms their affair in video

A self-claimed model, @lallah_top_model, posted a video on TikTok explaining that she was asked out by the La Melza hitmaker on Instagram, where he claimed that his marriage to his wife was a publicity stunt.

Listen to her side of the story in the video below:

Tweeps weigh in on DJ Melzi's alleged affair

With some details of the young international star's cheating trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, some opinions on the relationship flooded in:

@Kahlis_8 concluded:

"Even Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé"

@danielmarven said:

"This game of dating doesn't have a manual book."

@travfishscott had a flashback:

"I can't believe we all saw it coming, I'm sorry but you do not meet your soul mate that young in this new generation."

@stallionheat explained:

"This is the reason why you should never worship a woman. Some guy out there is tired of her."

@SthembiD weighed in:

"The body is good for 6 months. Personality will determine the whole relationship and it longevity."

@Onesimus_Malatje said:

"What happens behind the scenes is something that we don't know."

@reggiekhanzi excluded himself:

"Me and a few good friends of mine don’t know the meaning of the word. Something close will be light-hearted teasing. Non-cheating dudes exist."

@TweetByThapz commented:

"No amount of nyash will keep a man. DJ Melzi was caught cheating The Bomb with a sIender side chick."

Prince Kaybee confesses to cheating

In a related Briefly News report, House music maker DJ Prince Kaybee took to his social media to reflect on his cheating days.

He got candid with his followers about the effects that cheating has on the person who does the act, aside from the damage it causes the victim. The Charlotte star is well-known for his cheating scandals.

