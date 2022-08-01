DJ Melzi can't stop gushing about the respect he has for rapper Rick Ross in his latest photo post on Instagram

The two both attended the Belaire private event in London and they happened to cross paths and an iconic picture was taken

Fans have flocked to the post to ask for a song collaboration while some see this interaction as a big move for the DJ

DJ Melzi took to Instagram to share photos of himself and global superstar Rick Ross.

The two celebrities first met at a Belaire private event in London. On Instagram, DJ Melzi posted the following:

Blessed to meet Rick Ross @richforever The Biggest Boss, in London at @officialbelaire ‘s private event ✨ A very humble and down to earth soul. God Bless You with many more !!

Rick Ross is a big fan of Mzansi musicians. In April, the Hustlin hitmaker took to Instagram to salute some of the biggest names in hip hop and Amapiano.

Fans have taken to the post to share their excited reactions to the interaction with some asking for the two musicians to put out a song together.

segow_eagle said:

"This is one hella move Tumelo!! Keep moving way up!!!!"

yxvng_j.rsa wrote:

"@djmelzi_official_ Big moves and I wished a Collab yoh kinda scared of the levels "

keletso_matlala_ commented:

"U just have shaken South African music industry "

@radise.jr posted:

"Bet it was a cool moment..Keep moving bro"

@collado.rsa shared:

"Combo. United States of Africa ❤️keep that love guyz"

@official.tshego_g also said:

"Dam& bruh thats big moves keep on doing the most"

Source: Briefly News