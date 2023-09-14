Award-winning singer Chris Brown has over 15K songs that he hasn't released yet, according to an online tabloid

The Grammy recipient recently released music with long-time industry friend Ciara, and their collaboration raised some eyebrows and received criticism

The announcement of his having thousands of songs that could be made public had most people pleading that his music stay canned

Chris Brown has revealed that he has 15000 unreleased tracks in the vault and was told to keep it that way. Images: Burak Cingi/Redferns, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com

Source: Getty Images

Once adored by millions of girls worldwide, Chris Brown's luck ran out and turned the worst turn ever. Things have never been the same for the Yo, Excuse Me Miss superstar since reports of him assaulting his then-girlfriend and billionaire Rihanna Fenty surfaced.

Chris Brown allegedly had 15K unreleased songs

According to a digital publication @ThePopTingz, the singer had 15,000 tracks waiting to be shared with the world. This is what the gossip column said:

"Chris Brown reveals he has 15,000 unreleased songs in the vault."

Check out the post below:

Social media argue about Chris Brown releasing more music

The singer has been rejected after he was embroiled in domestic violence scandals. His collaboration with Ciara on their new song, How We Roll, wasn't well-received by the masses, and the same basis resurfaced:

@valcony13 said:

"We want him to retire."

@cfcmaxez agreed:

"They should stay unreleased:"

@imhectornavarro was concerned:

"Is this a threat?"

@taayanthony predicted:

"I bet they all sound the same, all 15000 of them."

@Priyant1987 begged:

"Someone destroy the vault!"

@foxxworldd was amused:

"And we don’t want them, lol. Joke's on you."

@TheNaijaNerd pleaded:

"Let it stay unreleased."

@AyleeBloom was unbothered:

"Who cares? Just put it still in your vault."

@iMinajHive noticed:

"Oh, he broke the record for the most versions of the same song."

@MyMindAndSelena suggested:

"Someone needs to superglue the vault door then."

Nicki Minaj teases new song at the MTV VMAs

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, dropped bars to an unnamed track from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

She was hosting the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when she dropped the special surprise. The video of the teaser broke the internet and trended in the top spot for hours after the short performance.

