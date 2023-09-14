Chris Brown Has 15K Unreleased Tracks in His Safe, Netizens React: “Someone Destroy the Vault”
- Award-winning singer Chris Brown has over 15K songs that he hasn't released yet, according to an online tabloid
- The Grammy recipient recently released music with long-time industry friend Ciara, and their collaboration raised some eyebrows and received criticism
- The announcement of his having thousands of songs that could be made public had most people pleading that his music stay canned
Once adored by millions of girls worldwide, Chris Brown's luck ran out and turned the worst turn ever. Things have never been the same for the Yo, Excuse Me Miss superstar since reports of him assaulting his then-girlfriend and billionaire Rihanna Fenty surfaced.
Chris Brown allegedly had 15K unreleased songs
According to a digital publication @ThePopTingz, the singer had 15,000 tracks waiting to be shared with the world. This is what the gossip column said:
"Chris Brown reveals he has 15,000 unreleased songs in the vault."
Check out the post below:
Social media argue about Chris Brown releasing more music
The singer has been rejected after he was embroiled in domestic violence scandals. His collaboration with Ciara on their new song, How We Roll, wasn't well-received by the masses, and the same basis resurfaced:
@valcony13 said:
"We want him to retire."
@cfcmaxez agreed:
"They should stay unreleased:"
@imhectornavarro was concerned:
"Is this a threat?"
@taayanthony predicted:
"I bet they all sound the same, all 15000 of them."
@Priyant1987 begged:
"Someone destroy the vault!"
@foxxworldd was amused:
"And we don’t want them, lol. Joke's on you."
@TheNaijaNerd pleaded:
"Let it stay unreleased."
@AyleeBloom was unbothered:
"Who cares? Just put it still in your vault."
@iMinajHive noticed:
"Oh, he broke the record for the most versions of the same song."
@MyMindAndSelena suggested:
"Someone needs to superglue the vault door then."
