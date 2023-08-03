American superstars Chris Brown and Ciara have cooked something for the fans

the reception for their single How We Roll wasn't warm, as Twitter fans tried to elbow Breezy

Some people were expecting CiCi's comeback to empower upcoming musicians instead

Ciara's comeback included controversial vocalist Chris Brown with the track How We Roll, which ultimately stole her shine.

Ciara's new song 'How We Roll' has received a mixed reaction for featuring the controversial Chris Brown. Images: Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Ciara and Chris Brown drop a teaser for How We Roll

The Grammy Award winners have collaborated again after their 2008 hit BET Award performance on Turntables. Ciara took their reunion to social media with a teaser of their latest project captioning:

"CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4."

Watch the teaser video of the song below:

Ciara fans react to her collaboration with Chris Brown.

While some of CiCi's fans were excited about the two talented dancers getting back together, many slammed her for using Chris Brown, despite his domestic violence charges.

Here are the reactions:

@TooSweet4Breezy asked:

"Lol Chris and CiCi have been FRIENDS for years and now y’all have an 'issue'? You weren’t going to support anyway."

@DGNY could only imagine:

"The video is about to be a Mortal Kombat dance battle."

@ambular_93 slammed Ciara:

"Every time an artist(especially female) collab with this man, I wonder how they’re going to explain it to their children. How do you explain to them that you don’t care about his long rap sheet or his victims because he can dance and carry a tune?"

@OhUwantMoe was annoyed:

"Why are you all still pushing Chris Brown on us?"

@PlutonianNight said:

"Cute. A domestic abuser. What a shining example."

@mikekelly6301 cut Ciara off:

"Ok Cici. I really like you but this is unfollow-worthy. Best of luck to you."

@armstrongmarino said:

"You all better be dancing off in this video. We have been wanting this since the 2008 BET Awards."

Kelly Rowland stands up for Chris Brown at the AMAs

In another Chris Brown story on Briefly News, singer Kelly Rowland was booed on the stage when she went to collect an award on behalf of Breezy.

He bagged the Favourite Male Artist award at the American Music Awards in 2022. Kelly fought the crowd, telling them to "chill out".

The Destiny's Child singer told the unimpressed crowd that he still needed his flowers for his music.

Source: Briefly News