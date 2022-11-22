Kelly Rowland stood up for Chris Brown when he bagged the Favourite Male R&B Artist award at the American Music Awards

The Destiny's Child member told the booing audience to "chill out" when she received the award on behalf of the superstar

Many social media users praised Kelly for standing up for Chris while others, mostly women, slammed her for defending a "women abuser"

Kelly Rowland told Chris Brown's haters where to get off at the American Music Awards. The singer stood up for Chris when he won the Favourite Male R&B Artist award.

Kelly Rowland stood up for Chris Brown at the American Music Awards. Image: @kellyrowland, @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Kelly told the booing audience to "chill out" when she accepted the award on her fellow musician's behalf. She went on to give Chris Brown his flowers for making "great" R&B music. The show was live on ABC. The clip of Kelly Rowland singing Chris Brown's praises is doing rounds on Twitter.

Some fans slammed her for praising an "abuser" while others applauded her for showing the talented singer love.

@someyanksfan said:

"Shame on Kelly Rowland for supporting an abuser."

@elevaseann wrote:

"Shame on you for being so stuck up. Move on already, hypocrite."

@JahNuhThun_Dee commented:

"Any positive Chris Brown tweet brings out all the Twitter feminists."

@kjjpeg said:

"Chris brown currently has one of the most successful R&B songs globally right now. She absolutely is right to give him his flowers."

@ReggieDontCare wrote:

"When black women support black men, the world goes crazy. They can’t stand it."

@QueenLeo572 commented:

"Chris Brown deserves all his flowers."

@classyfellow85 said:

"Have you been perfect your whole life?"

@D_Solo702 added:

"She did the right thing as someone who is in the music business and knows the impact Chris brown made over the last 15 years. How y’all mad she gave him flowers for making good music?"

Source: Briefly News