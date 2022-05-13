Kelly Rowland gave a nod to Bontle Modiselle for teaching her how to move to Amapiano and shared a clip of herself showing off her yanos moves

The US singer visited Mzansi a couple of weeks back and fell in love with the yanos dance moves when she visited Bontle's dance studio in Jozi

The former Destiny's Child's member's fans from across the world took to her timeline to appalud her for effortlessly getting down to Amapiano

Kelly Rowland has taken to social media to show off her Amapiano dance moves. the US superstar gave Mzansi choreographer Bontle Modiselle a huge shout-out for teaching her how to get down the yanos way.

The American singer was in Mzansi about a month ago and she visited the local dancer's dance studio and they had fun dancing to some locally produced Amapiano.

She took to Instagram to post a clip of herself with Bontle and her dancers getting down to the trending dance genre. The former Destiny's Child's member captioned her post:

"@bontle.modiselle This was one of the most memorable, fun experiences with movement I’ve ever had! Thank you to my bro @dale_deruig For hooking this up! I can’t wait to get back home to SA for more good times at your beautiful studio @bontle.modiselle! Til next time."

TshisaLIVE reports that Bontle Modiselle took to Kelly's comment section to let her know that she nailed the moves. The singer's celeb friends and her followers from across the world agreed that she can move.

lala said:

"This, I love!"

azeesupreme1 commented:

"You are South African wena Kelly! You're doing this dance better than half of the people here in SA."

iamadrianfoster wrote:

"Get it, Kelly!!!"

dimejawn said:

"This looks fun!"

theoneandonlykyvon13 commented:

"Tear it upppppp, Kelllly."

nevertooooserious wrote:

"South Africa has the sauce...always!"

maci_ndi2 added:

"You're always welcome. South Africa is a home to everyone, we love you. It was good having you, Kelly. Guuurl! your dance moves are on point. Big up to Bontle, great work my sister."

