DuJuan Johnson tribute in All American season 6: Who was he?

In Season 6 of All American, the show paid tribute to DuJuan Johnson, causing many viewers to wonder who he was. DuJuan Johnson was a crew member who worked behind the scenes. Assistant Director Daniel Ringey also honoured his friend on social media.

He genuinely loved movies so much and was indeed one of a kind. He found something he loved and felt comfortable. In the last few years, he built a serious career working on some of the biggest movies and TV shows.

All American is an American sports drama TV series created by April Blair and premiered on 10 October 2018.

is an American sports drama TV series and premiered on 10 October 2018. Season 6, Episode 2 of All American was dedicated to DuJuan Johnson.

was dedicated to DuJuan Johnson. DuJuan Johnson passed away in June 2023 at the age of 48.

at the age of 48. He was part of the show's production team.

Who is DuJuan Johnson at the end of All American?

In Season 6, Episode 2 of the television series All American, a loving tribute was given to DuJuan Johnson, who died in June 2023 at the age of 48. The tribute appeared on the screen after the credits rolled, displaying the message, “In loving memory of DuJuan Johnson, 1975-2023.”

While not a public-facing figure on the show, Johnson worked in the locations department, according to Soap Central. The show honoured his contributions by dedicating an episode to his memory and recognising the important role he played in its production.

DuJuan Johnson's career spanned numerous projects before his death

DuJuan was a location manager, actor and production assistant. According to his IMDb profile, DuJuan has numerous credits. This includes work as a location manager on:

Attila (2013)

(2013) The Perfect Daughter (2016)

(2016) House of Deadly Secrets (2018)

(2018) Nanny Killer (2018)

(2018) Light of My Life (2019)

(2019) The Forever Purge (2021)

DuJuan Johnson tribute in All American reactions

The death of DuJuan Johnson from All American sparked heartfelt reactions from fans and colleagues alike. Director Dan Ringey, who worked with Johnson on over 20 projects, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Via a Facebook and Instagram post, Dan recalled their friendship from college and praised Johnson’s passion for filmmaking, saying,

DuJuan was one of the 1st people I met when I started my adventure in filmmaking. We met in college, and quickly we developed a friendship based on our love of cinema and cigarettes. We would spend hours talking about films we enjoyed, and even made some fun short films of our own.

The director mentioned that the pair collaborated on many projects, and added that Johnson was part of the locations team, suggesting DuJuan worked on All American.

We must have worked together on 20+ projects of all sizes before he worked his way into the locations department. In the last few years, he built himself a serious career working on some of the biggest movies and TV shows. DuJuan in school would have been so proud of himself. I know I was so proud of him.

Frequently asked questions

Was DuJuan Johnson an All American character?

DuJuan Johnson was not a character in the show. He worked behind the scenes and was part of the production team.

Who dies in Season 5 of All American?

In Season 5 of All American, Coach Billy Baker, played by Taye Diggs, one of the most handsome men in the world, dies in a tragic bus accident while trying to save a student.

Wrapping up

DuJuan Johnson was a location manager, actor, and production assistant who worked on several film and TV projects. He passed away in June 2023 and All American honoured his memory with a tribute in Season 6, Episode 2. Though not widely known to the public, his contributions to the show were deeply valued by the cast and crew.

