Cody Johnson's net worth in 2025: How rich is the country star?

Cody Johnson's net worth in 2025 is estimated at around $5 million. The multi-platinum-selling and award-winning artist has been in the country music business for almost two decades. Cody is a lifelong cowboy who competed in the Texas rodeo circuit.

I don't wear that cowboy hat as a gimmick, that's just who I am. I wear one every day because that's the way it is.

Cody Johnson at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Centre at The Star on May 16, 2024, in Frisco, Texas (R). Photo: Christopher Polk/Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Before signing with a major label, Cody independently released six albums, including Gotta Be Me, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. His background as a professional bull rider in Texas heavily influences his songwriting and stage presence.

The amount of money Cody Johnson makes yearly comes from multiple revenue streams, including album sales, streaming royalties, sold-out tours, endorsements, and his businesses.

Cody Johnson's profile summary

Full name Cody Daniel Johnson Date of birth May 21, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Sebastopol, Texas, United States Current residence Texas Height 6 feet (1.83 m/180 cm) Wife Brandi Johnson (2008 to date) Children Clara Mae Johnson, Cori Johnson Parents Sheila Johnson, Carl Johnson Profession Country singer-songwriter, rodeo cowboy Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

Cody Johnson is building his riches in his own way

CoJo was not ready to sign to a record label unless he got what he deserved. He successfully pursued music as an independent artist for over a decade, releasing six albums.

The singer finally signed with Warner Music Nashville in October 2019. In a Billboard interview, he explained why he accepted their deal after a tough bidding war among labels in Nashville.

When it came to my publishing, my masters, creative control, the tour schedule we keep and how we run our operation, that wasn't something I was willing to change... There was a certain amount of money that I had to make before I felt comfortable splitting it 50-50.

Five facts about country music star Cody Johnson. Photo: John Shearer on Getty Images (modified by author)

Cody has received multiple RIAA certifications

Cody Johnson's album sales increased after Warner helped expand his reach outside the Texas music scene. His first album with the label Ain't Nothing to It (2019) received a RIAA gold certification.

His later albums, Human: The Double Album (2021) and Leather (2023), were also gold-certified after selling at least 500,000 units in the United States. Leather won Album of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards in 2024.

Cody has also earned multiple platinum certifications for his singles, Dear Rodeo, Human, On My Way to You, and Till You Can't. His global streams have surpassed 6 billion, and he gets around 10 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Cody Johnson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025, in Nashville. Photo: Terry Wyatt (modified by author)

A large portion of Cody Johnson's income comes from concerts

CoJo performs at sold-out shows where tickets cost from around $40 to several hundred dollars for premium floor seats. Pollstar estimates that the singer made over $65 million from selling over 1.57 million tickets between 2007 and 2023.

Cody Johnson's revenue per concert averages out to roughly $143,800, but the amount reaches several million dollars for large sold-out venues. By 2018, his ticket sales had started to surpass those of established country music stars like Jason Aldean, Luke Brian, and Blake Shelton, according to ET.

CoJo is open to acting roles

While appearing on the Audacy podcast in August 2024, Johnson said he was working on getting into the film industry. Scheduling conflicts made him turn down a Yellowstone role where he would have appeared alongside Forrie J. Smith and Kevin Costner. The neo-traditionalist country music star released his documentary, Dear Rodeo, in 2021.

Cody Johnson visits SiriusXM Studio on October 10, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Cody was a pro rodeo cowboy in the Texas circuit

Before fully committing to country music, Cody Johnson was a professional bull rider in Texas. He started riding bulls when he was 15. In a 2019 interview with Taste of Country, he shared that he quit the sport because he did not feel good enough, it was not financially viable, and he had suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones.

The Texan is still active in the rodeo circuit as an entertainer. His song, Welcome to the Show, became the official theme song for RodeoHouston, where he has performed multiple times and will headline their 2026 Rodeo season. In his 2016 interview with Music Row, Cody credited his Rodeo experience for helping him overcome the challenges of the music industry.

I take my old rodeo background directly to heart with this music... It's not the bucking off and getting thrown on the ground, it's the getting back on. Man, it's a scary industry no matter what part of the industry you're in. There's no certainty in it anyway.

Cody Johnson as a rodeo cowboy in Belton, Texas, in July 2024. Photo: @codyjohnson (modified by author)

CoJo is venturing into cowboy-related businesses and endorsements

Johnson has built a strong brand around his cowboy lifestyle, including businesses and endorsement deals that align with his Western roots. Some of the brands he has worked with include the clothing brand Wrangler and the cowboy hat brand Resistol. The Texan cowboy also launched the men's fragrance line, CoJo Cologne, whose tagline is 'for the cowboy in you.'

Cody Johnson performs during the Play Something Country Gala at Omni PGA Frisco on May 07, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Cody Johnson owns a massive Texas ranch

The country music star has a 358-acre ranch near Huntsville, Texas, where he keeps horses and different breeds of cattle, including the Braford and the black Angus. He plans to expand the property to over 1,000 acres. Cody Johnson told Woman's World in 2023 that he does not plan on ever getting rid of the house, which was an inspiration for his award-winning song, Dirt Cheap.

I've made a joke ever since we bought this ranch. I told my wife, 'I hope you love this house because I'm never moving. I've already got the oak tree picked out where I'm going to be buried.'

Johnson has been married to Brandi since 2008. The couple has two daughters, Clara Mae (born in 2015) and Cori (born in 2017). The singer revealed on the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet in May 2025 that they are expecting a boy.

Cody and Brandi Johnson attend the 2025 ACM Awards on May 08, 2025, in Frisco, Texas (L). Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images/@codyjohnson on Instagram (modified by author)

Cody Johnson's net worth continues to grow. The chart-topping cowboy shows no sign of slowing down as his star power shines brighter beyond Texas and the Music City.

