AGT's Richard Goodall: net worth and life after the big win

Richard Goodall's net worth increased dramatically after his successful run on America's Got Talent. The Indiana school janitor rewrote his rags-to-riches tale at 55 years old after entering the show's 19th season, where he quickly became a favourite act across the US.

The future is unwritten now. A year ago, I was just the guy who took out the trash and wiped the tables, and now possibilities are kind of endless.

Richard Goodall arrives at the AGT Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 19, 2024, in Pasadena, California (L). Photo: Steve Granit/Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Richard Goodall won America's Got Talent season 19 after unsuccessfully auditioning in 2009.

season 19 after unsuccessfully auditioning in 2009. He returned to work as a middle school janitor in Indiana after his win and performs during his days off.

in Indiana after his win and performs during his days off. Goodall's hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana, honoured him with a key to the city.

Richard Goodall's profile summary

Full name Richard Goodall Date of birth October 1968 Age 56 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Indianapolis, Indiana Current residence Terre Haute, Indiana Marital status Married Wife Angie Vanoven (2024 to date) Patricia Sue 'Patty' Goodall (d. 2021) Children Allen Goodall Profession Janitor, singer Social media Facebook Instagram

Richard Goodall's net worth in 2025 after the AGT win

Janitor Richard Goodall received the $1 million grand prize after being crowned the season 19 winner of America's Got Talent. The amount is reportedly paid in a 40-year financial annuity, which means the winner gets $25,000 in annual pre-tax instalments.

The contestant can also get the cash as a lump sum of approximately $300,000 before tax. The amount after tax is not more than $200,000.

School janitors in the US make approximately $35,300 a year, according to Salary Expert. Goodall's net worth has undoubtedly improved, but its exact figure is unknown.

Five facts about AGT winner Richard Goodall. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Original

Richard Goodall's journey to the AGT win

The Hoosier has been performing at karaoke nights since the 1990s. He usually sings in the school hallways, where he has worked as a janitor for over two decades.

His luck changed in 2022 when a teaching assistant filmed him singing Don't Stop Believin' by Journey to the students and posted it on social media. The video went viral and was re-posted by former Journey frontman Steve Perry on TikTok. AGT producers reached out after seeing the video.

The singing janitor first auditioned for AGT in 2009 but was dropped in the first round. He returned for season 19, where Heidi Klum gave him a golden buzzer at the auditions. Judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell also had great things to say about his performance.

He sang Don't Stop Believin' in the audition and during the finale. Other Richard Goodall's songs on the show included Faithfully by Journey, Eye of the Tiger by Survivor, and How Am I Supposed to Live Without You? by Michael Bolton.

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum at the AGT Season 19 Finale Results Show Pre-Taped Red Carpet at Hotel Dena in Pasadena on September 24, 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Goodall is the pride of his hometown

The singing janitor received a warm reception when he returned to Indiana in September 2024. The students and staff at West Vigo Middle School organised a pep rally in his honour.

City officials from the mayor's office in Terre Haute, Indiana, also awarded him a key to the city. The mayor's chief of staff, Jesse Tohill, applauded him for being an inspiration.

Your courage, your humility and your undeniable talent are a beacon of hope for anyone who has ever wondered if it's too late to pursue their passion. You've proven that it's never too late and we are all better having witnessed your journey.

Terry Crews, Neal Schon of Journey, and Richard Goodall (L-R) during the AGT season finale on September 19, 2024. Photo: Trae Patton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Richard Goodall from AGT?

Richard reportedly returned to working as a janitor at West Vigo Middle School in Terre Haute. He told Christian Carrion during his January 2025 appearance on Tell Us About Yourself that he performs at concerts during his time off.

I've always wanted to perform, but it's never been a drive of mine to be famous or be noticed...It's more of a 'music and people' thing than a 'hey, here I am, notice me' type thing.

Goodall travels countrywide for scheduled performances. In November 2024, he sang the national anthem at an Indiana Pacers match and later opened a show for Howie Mandel. He told NBC he will continue with his two jobs until his music takes off.

Terry Crews, Richard Goodall, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara (L-R) at the AGT finale in September 2024. Photo: Trae Patton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Goodall married his fiancée before the AGT win

When Goodall got the golden buzzer during AGT auditions, the first person he called was his then-fiancée, Angie Vanoven. She missed the auditions in California but attended Richard's subsequent performances after the residents of Terre Haute started a GoFundMe to cover the travel costs.

Angie and Richard started talking on New Year's Eve 2022 after connecting on Facebook. They exchanged vows on September 18, 2024, a day after the finals and six days before Richard was crowned the show's 19th season winner. The couple's wedding was held in Pasadena, California.

Angie Vanowen and Richard Goodall at the AGT Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 19, 2024, in Pasadena, California (R). Photo: Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Richard Goodall lost his first wife

The 2024 AGT winner was in a long-term marriage with Patricia 'Patty' Goodall. The Indiana native passed away in June 2021 from cancer at 74.

Richard and Patty welcomed son Allen Goodall, according to her obituary. The singing janitor told IndyStar in May 2024 that her death is what made him return to singing at karaoke nights after the COVID-19 pandemic.

When you're married for so long and they pass away and you've got that void there, your biggest concern is figuring out who you are without them — And music was the bridge again.

Angie Vanowen and Richard Goodall at the AGT Season 19 Finale Performances Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 17, 2024, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Richard Goodall buy a home?

Richard Goodall's prize money has allowed him to fulfil his lifelong dreams. He still lives in his hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana. After winning in September 2024, he told The Sun that he was considering buying a house for himself and Angie.

We know we want to get a nice little place either in Terre Haute or in Florida. I want to go somewhere warmer. The future, it's unwritten now.

Richard Goodall got new wheels

The Indiana native drives a 2024 Buick Encore. In August 2024, he told Parade that country pop star Walker Hayes gifted him the car. He was reportedly impressed by his singing talent and invited him to his concert.

Richard Goodall during America's Got Talent auditions in March 2024 in California. Photo: Trae Patton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Richard Goodall's net worth may continue to grow as he rides the wave of his newfound fame. Like he said, 'the opportunities are now endless!'

READ ALSO: Adam Lambert's net worth today: A look at the rockstar's fortune

Briefly.co.za highlighted the net worth of American rockstar Adam Lambert. He captivated audiences on American Idol season 8, where he finished second.

Lambert has built one of the successful music careers with charting songs like Whataya Want from Me and Never Close Our Eyes. He also tours with the legendary British rock band Queen as the lead singer.

Source: Briefly News