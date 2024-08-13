Sofia Vergara's net worth: How rich is the Modern Family star?

Sofia Vergara left Colombia at 26 years old for a better life in the US after losing her brother in a botched kidnapping attempt. Since then, she has established herself as a global brand and one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. This article looks into Sofia Vergara's net worth.

Sofia Vergara during the launch of TOMA held at The Barker Hangar on June 7, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sofia Vergara's net worth has been built since the early 1990s. She initially pursued dentistry but dropped out to pursue modelling and television work in Colombia. Beyond her iconic role in Modern Family, Vergara has built a diverse portfolio of endorsements and business ventures that continue to grow her wealth.

Sofia Vergara's profile summary

Full name Sofia Margarita Vergara Other names La Toti Date of birth July 10, 1972 Age 52 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Barranquilla, Atlantico, Colombia Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality Colombian-American Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Hair colour Natural blonde Eye colour Hazel Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Joe Manganiello (2015-2024), Joe Gonzalez (1991-1993) Children Manolo Gonzalez Parents Margarita Dávila and Julio Enrique Vergara Siblings Five Education National University of Colombia (Dentistry-dropped out) Profession Actress, entrepreneur, model Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Website sofiavergara.com

Sofia Vergara's net worth in 2024

The Modern Family star is estimated to be worth $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2020, she was featured on the Celebrity 100 Earnings list by Forbes with an annual revenue of $43 million.

Sofia Vergara's net worth before Modern Family

Sofia joined the cast of Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett when the show first premiered in September 2009. She had already established herself in the Latin American entertainment industry. By 2008, her net worth was estimated to be around $8 million.

Top 5 facts about Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara. Photo: Leon Bennett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Sofia Vergara so wealthy?

Sofia Vergara's wealth comes from a combination of various ventures in entertainment and business. Below is a breakdown of how she made her money;

Acting career

Vergara started acting in the 1990s and landed her first film role in the 2002 comedy Big Trouble. In her interview with Variety, she said she left dental school to join the entertainment industry because she wanted to support herself and her family.

I needed independence. I don't believe that money is 100% what is going to give you happiness, but I think it takes away a lot of the pressure and stress where you can focus on other things. When you're worried about how you're going to pay the rent, I don't think that you can be worry-free, and I always wanted that for myself.

Her international breakthrough came in 2009 when she joined the ABC sitcom Modern Family (2009-2020). Her success on the sitcom made her one of the highest-paid actresses on TV at the peak of the show. Here is a breakdown of Sofia Vergara's Modern Family salary over the 11 seasons;

S1-S3: $30,000 per episode

$30,000 per episode S4 and S5: $90,000 per episode

$90,000 per episode S5-S9: $190,000 per episode

$190,000 per episode S10 and S11: $500,000 per episode

How much did Sofia Vergara get paid for Griselda?

Sofia Vergara's Griselda Blanco role earned her a substantial amount, although the exact salary has yet to be disclosed. She also served as the series executive producer.

Gloria, Alex, and Haley during a scene in Modern Family's episode 'The Wild.' Photo: Tony Rivetti

Source: Getty Images

Endorsement deals

Vergara has secured numerous lucrative endorsement deals over the years, contributing to her status as one of the highest-earning TV actresses. Notable brands she has worked with include Diet Pepsi ($3.5 million), Comcast Xfinity ($2.5 million), State Farm Insurance ($3.5 million), Synthroid ($6 million), Head & Shoulders shampoo ($4 million), Careisma, Cover Girl cosmetics ($3.5 million), and Ninja Coffee Bar.

Sofia Vergara's businesses

The Modern Family star has various business ventures that continue to add to her fortune. Some of them include;

Sofia Vergara Collection: A line of furniture in collaboration with Rooms To Go. She launched the business in 2013, and it features furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms.

A line of furniture in collaboration with Rooms To Go. She launched the business in 2013, and it features furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Latin World Entertainment: A talent management and entertainment marketing firm she co-founded with Luis Balaguer.

A talent management and entertainment marketing firm she co-founded with Luis Balaguer. EBY (Empowered By You): A lingerie brand she co-founded with Renata Black

A lingerie brand she co-founded with Renata Black Raze: Digital media company with a focus on Latino content.

Digital media company with a focus on Latino content. Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara: Jeans line in collaboration with Walmart.

Jeans line in collaboration with Walmart. Toty: A suncare brand that focuses on sun protection and skincare.

Sofía Vergara during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What is Sofia Vergara's salary on AGT?

Sofia Vergara's AGT salary is estimated to be around $10 million, according to Forbes. She has been a judge on America's Got Talent since 2020.

Sofia Vergara’s house

Vergara owns a Mediterranean-style mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles. The home features 11 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, and three powder rooms.

The actress previously owned an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that she purchased in 2014 for $10.6 million. She placed it on the market in 2022 and found a buyer in April 2024 for $13.7 million.

Sofia Vergara's cars

The Griselda actress has an impressive collection of luxury cars. Her garage features models like the 2018 Bentley Continental GTC, the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover, a Jaguar XJ, and a Porsche 911 Turbo.

Who is worth more, Sofia Vergara or Joe Manganiello?

Former Sofia Vergara's husband, Joe Manganiello, has a significantly lower net worth compared to the actress. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at $40 million compared to Sofia's $180 million.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Sofia Vergara's net worth today reflects her inspiring journey from Colombian television to a high-earning Hollywood star. She continues to shine on and off the screen.

READ ALSO: Bonang Matheba's net worth today: Her career, endorsements, assets

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Bonang Matheba's net worth. She is one of the most successful South African celebrities with a multi-faceted career in media, acting, reality TV, and business.

Bonang was the first international ambassador for Revlon outside the US and currently runs successful businesses, including her sparkling wine brand, House of BNG. Check the article for more on how much Bonang Matheba makes.

Source: Briefly News