Cher's net worth today: How rich is the Goddess of Pop?

Cher is an American singer, actress and television personality widely recognized as the Goddess of Pop. She has sold 100 million records and ranks among the world’s best-selling music artists. Some of her accolades include a Roll Hall of Fame induction. With a career spanning six decades, most people are curious about the star’s wealth. So, what is Cher's net worth?

Cher during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival (L). The singer at Avalon Hollywood in 2023 (R). Photo: Rocco Spaziani, Gilbert Flores via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At 16, Cher dropped out of school and left her mom’s house to pursue her musical career. Determined that she would one day become a superstar, the icon worked several odd jobs to pay the bills and networked with anyone she thought would help her achieve her dream. So, did Cher’s sacrifice pay off in the end? Discover her career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Cher's profile summary

Full name Cherilyn Sarkisian Famous as Cher Gender Female Date of birth 20 May 1946 Age 78 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace El Centro, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater Montclair College Preparatory School Height 5’8’’ (174 cm) Weight 61 kg (134 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Sonny Bono (1964-1975), Gregg Allman (1975-1979) Children 2 (Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman) Parents Georgia Holt and John Sarkisian Siblings Georganne Profession Singer, actress, television personality Years active 1963-present Net worth $360 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

How old is Cher?

Cher (aged 78 as of 2024) was born on 20 May 1946 in El Centro, California, USA. Her mother, Georgia Holt, was a retired actress and former model who claimed English, Irish, German, and Cherokee ancestry.

Actress Cher during the 2018 opening night of the new musical The Cher Show on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Original

Cherilyn’s father, John Sarkisian, was an Armenian-American truck driver with a gambling and drug addiction. They divorced when the singer was ten months old, and Holt remarried. Cher attended Montclair College Preparatory School.

What is Cher’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla and Fan Arch estimate Sarkisian’s net worth to be $360 million. Her income primarily stems from streaming royalties from her iconic records, album sales, concert tours, successful movies and TV shows, real estate investments and various business ventures.

However, Cher’s journey to financial success has not been smooth. During a 2024 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she narrated her struggles after losing all her accumulated wealth.

I lost all the money I had worked for at one point, so I started from scratch. I did not know how I would make a living for my kids.

‌How did Cher make her fortune?

The California native has multiple income streams. Below is a breakdown of some of the revenue-generating channels that contribute significantly to her financial portfolio:

Musical career

Cherilyn made her career debut in 1963 and released her first single, Ringo, I Love You a year later. Her 2002 to 2005 tour grossed approximately $250 million to become the highest-grossing concert tour by a female artist ever at the time.

Cher during the 2021 Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: UGC

In 2003, Forbes named the icon the highest-paid female artist, earning $33.1 million. Some of her accolades include an Emmy Award, an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. Here are some of Cher’s songs with the amount of YouTube views as of May 2024:

I Found Someone (1987) 5.7 million views

(1987) 5.7 million views Save Up All Your Tears (1991) 9.5 million views

(1991) 9.5 million views Believe (1998) 368 million views

(1998) 368 million views Strong Enough (1998) 5 million views

Acting career

The Fernando hitmaker starred in the 1971 TV show The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour with her ex-husband Bono.

By 1998, she had become one of the most successful actresses of the decade, commanding $1 million per film. As documented by Parade, Cher has starred in 15 movies. They include:

Chastity (1969)

(1969) Mask (1985)

(1985) Moonstruck (1987)

(1987) Mermaids (1990)

(1990) Burlesque (2010)

Business ventures

In 1988, Sarkisian released the Uninhibited fragrance, which amassed $15 million in its first year of sales. In the early 1990s, she also did health and beauty infomercials, earning nearly $10 million in fees.

Singer Cher performing during the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: UGC

How does Cher invest her money?

The Little Man star has bought several properties, especially in Los Angeles. Here are some of the ways the singer puts her money to use:

How much is Cher's estate worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cherilyn paid $4.5 million for a condo in the famous Sierra Towers in 2006. She later redesigned it to look like a Buddhist paradise. The Believe hitmaker listed the unit for sale in February 2015 and sold it for $5.25 million.

For the last three decades, her primary residence has been a luxurious mansion on the cliffs of Malibu. Sarkisian purchased the undeveloped land for $2.95 million in 1989 and constructed a 1.7-acre property in five years.

The three-storey, 13,000-square-foot house features a tennis court and a pool. In 2008, she listed the property for sale for $45 million. In 2002, Cher’s house was listed for sale again for $85 million.

However, she reduced the price to $75 million in 2023. The singer sold her Florida bay-front house for $8.8 million in 2006. In 2016, a house she once shared with Bono was sold for $90 million. Sarkisian sold a Beverly Hills home for $2.073 million, accepting a slight loss.

Cher during Sidney's premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2022. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: UGC

Philanthropy

Over the years, the on-screen star has been involved in various charitable endeavours. Her organization, The Cher Charitable Foundation, funds international projects such as the Children’s Craniofacial Association and the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

Cher’s net worth mirrors her enduring impact in the entertainment industry. She soared to stardom with chart-topping albums and sold-out tours, ultimately accumulating a massive fortune.

READ ALSO: Johann Rupert's net worth: South Africa's richest man with an $11B fortune

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Johann Rupert's family fortune. He is currently South Africa's richest and Africa's second-richest man.

Johann Rupert took over the family business and transformed it from a tobacco business to a multi-billion-dollar luxury goods empire under Compagnie Financiere Richemont. Check the article for more on his lucrative investments.

Source: Briefly News