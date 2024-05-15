Johann Rupert's net worth: South Africa's richest man with a $11B fortune

Johann Rupert is currently SA's wealthiest man, best known as the chairman of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont. He inherited the family business from his father, Anton Rupert. Uncover details of Johann Rupert's net worth today and the milestones that made him a multi-billionaire.

Billionaire Johann Rupert speaks with delegates during the Business of Luxury Summit in Monaco (L). Photo: Chris Ratcliffe

Source: Getty Images

Johann Rupert's rise in the world of business and investment has been inspiring. His father, Anton, passed away in 2006, while his only brother, Anthonij, died earlier in 2001. Under his leadership, he has managed to sustain the family business from tobacco to a multi-billion-dollar luxury goods venture.

Johann Rupert's profile summary

Full name Johann Peter Rupert Other names Rupert the Bear Date of birth June 1, 1950 Age 73 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Stellenbosch, Western Cape Province, South Africa Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Gaynor Rupert Children Three Parents Anton Rupert and Hurberte Goote Siblings Anthonij Rupert (late brother) Hanneli Rupert-Koegelenberg (sister) Education Stellenbosch University (Economics and company law- dropped out) Profession Businessman

Johann Rupert's net worth in 2024

The businessman is worth $11.1 billion as of 2024, according to Forbes. Johann Rupert's net worth in rands is approximately R203.2 billion at an exchange rate of R18.65/$1.

Forbes ranks the Ruperts as the 162nd richest family in the world. They come in second among Africa's billionaires, behind Dangote Cement tycoon Aliko Dangote, whose net worth is $13.4 billion in 2024.

Top 5 facts about billionaire business tycoon Johann Rupert. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Johann Rupert get rich?

Most of his riches come from the Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which is known for brands like Montblanc and Cartier. Before he joined the family business, he studied economics at the University of Stellenbosch but later dropped out.

He moved to the US where he worked for New York-based Lazard Freres and later joined Chase Manhattan. He came back to South Africa in 1979 and established his first company, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

He later left the RMB to join his father's company, Rembrandt. While talking during the annual PowerFM Chairman's Conversation in 2018, he revealed that he asked his father to privatize the family business.

My father wanted me to join in when I got back from America, and I said, 'Well, fine. Let's privatize the company'...He listened to me, and I said, 'Dad, then we don't have any hassles. Let's just borrow the money and privatize it.'

In 1998, Champagnie Financiere Richemont was formed through a spinoff of assets owned by Rembrandt. In 2000, Rembrandt was restructured into two companies, Remgro and Vinfin, which later merged to form one company, Remgro.

Johann has been the chairman of Richmont since 2000 and Reinet Investments since 2008. He is also the chairman of Remgro.

Johann Rupert plays during the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa. Photo: Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

Johann Rupert's investments

According to Forbes, the business tycoon owns 7% of Remgro, 27% of Luxembourg-based Reinet, and over 9% of Richemont. The largest of Johann Rupert's companies is Richemont, whose market value surpasses R1.5 trillion.

Other Johann Rupert's investments include Anthonij Rupert Wines, which was named after his late brother. He also owns part of the Saracens English rugby team. He has shares in major companies in and out of South Africa, including FirstRand Ltd, Total Energies, Grindrod, Viceroy, and others.

Johann Rupert's house

The richest person in South Africa owns one of the most luxurious properties in the country. His R40 million Cape Town mansion features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, among other luxurious amenities. He also owns homes in Geneva and London.

He inherited the L'Ormarins Estate, which was formerly owned by his late brother Anthoniji Rupert. The property is located in the Franschhoek area and features nine vineyards, a tasting room, a stud farm, and a motor museum.

Johann Rupert's cars

The businessman owns several high-end modern exotic cars and vintage vehicles dating back to 1989. He has a private collection of over 220 cars, including ones that belonged to his father. The vehicles are kept at the Franschhoek Motor Museum at his L'Ormarins Estate.

Rupert family cars are on display at the Franschhoek Motor Museum in L'Ormarins Estate. Photo: @franschhoekmotormuseum on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Johann Rupert's philanthropy

The Rupert family contributes to various charitable ventures across Mzansi. Johann is known for supporting Ikamva Labantu, the SA College for Tourism, and the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

The family established the Rupert Education Foundation to support education-related development projects. Johann has also been vocal about the political and social climate in South Africa. He campaigned against apartheid and was a good friend of the late Nelson Mandela.

While talking to the Financial Times, former Richemond board member Lord Robin Renwick revealed that Johann always kept in touch with his South African roots;

The family was a big critic of apartheid, especially Johann. Not many other senior businessmen were prepared to stand up and criticize apartheid at that time...In South Africa, Johann is like a Warren Buffet figure celebrated for his philanthropy, conservation, and job creation.

Johann Rupert of South Africa during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Johann Rupert is currently one of the world's most influential people in the luxury goods market. Here are some frequently asked questions about him;

Who is richer between Rupert and Oppenheimer?

John Rupert is currently the richest man in South Africa, according to Forbes. Nicky Oppenheimer's worth is estimated to be $9.5 billion in 2024. He is the heir to the De Beers diamond fortune and runs Fireblade Aviation in Johannesburg.

Who is the richest South African?

The richest South African in 2024 is business tycoon Johann Rupert, with a net worth of $10.9 billion. He is the second richest man in Africa behind Nigeria's Aliko Dangote.

What companies does Rupert own?

Johann owns several companies, but his three major ones are Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Reinet Investments, and Remgro. Richemont deals in luxury goods; Reinet is an investment holding company, while Remgro is a diversified investment firm.

Where does Johann Rupert live now?

The billionaire resides in a lavish R40 million mansion in Cape Town, South Africa. He also has residences in Geneva and London.

Johann Rupert during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Championship Course in Carnoustie, Scotland. Photo: Ian Walton

Source: Getty Images

Johann Rupert's net worth today is a testament to his smart business decisions. Most of his wealth comes from a diversified portfolio of investments that he made after joining his father's business.

